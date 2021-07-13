Money is tight for Alexander City and Alexander City Mayor Woody Baird is trying to make sure the city is still providing essential services for its residents.
Baird wants the city council to pass a balanced budget for fiscal year 2022. To get there, cuts will have to be made and Baird has already got city employees on track to help.
“We have asked our employees to adhere to a balanced budget and are working with a set of guidelines to help,” Baird said. “I started (Monday) speaking with (city council president) Buffy Colvin to see if she had any questions. (Tuesday) morning we brought all of the department heads in to explain it to them. We want the public to see it before we propose the balanced budget, probably in August.”
Baird asked city department heads to assist with implementing cost-saving measures immediately.
“We asked department heads for assistance in cutting costs until we present and get to a balanced budget with the council,” Baird said. “Across the board, there will be cuts until we get to a balanced budget. This is kind of a preemptive thing now to soften the blow.”
Baird said city employees are the last place he wants to implement cost-saving measures. Baird wants to keep current employees.
“A lot of people think we are employee heavy, but we don’t have anybody that is not working,” Baird said. “We are going to put in a hiring freeze but we are not going to cut city services to balance the budget. We have other places we can cut beforehand. Our intention is to cut out non-essential services that we get no immediate return from.”
Baird said the hiring freeze will not affect the fire and police departments as they are short handed and turnover is somewhat high.
“We are looking at all departments to see where we might be able to adjust to decrease costs without affecting the services to the citizens,” Baird said.
Baird said cost-cutting measures have been needed and were reinforced after conversations with auditors from accounting firm Carr, Riggs & Ingram.
“The information they provided me strengthened my concerns and indicated the city’s financial situation has continued to progress in a negative direction,” Baird said.
Baird said the soon-to-be completed audits for fiscal years 2019 and 2020 will show the financial decline and wants the city to trim costs immediately.
In addition to a hiring freeze Baird wants to cut costs across the city. Measures Baird has implemented in the short term include purchase orders more than $3,000 coming across his desk, reducing overtime and no longer providing expensive equipment for some types of development.
“While it is and will remain important to provide utility services for the development of economic and commercial projects, we will no longer be supplying extremely expensive utility equipment for any underground utility systems such as electrical transformers. Those are typically considered the sole responsibility of the developer.”
Baird has also mandated no travel for conferences or training unless failure to attend would result in the loss of licensure or certification. The mayor has also asked department heads to develop and prioritize a list of essential functions to allow decision-making in the budgeting process. That process extends to allocations the council makes and to high-cost assets.
Baird said generating revenue will be the key. The city has been looking at utilities. Some are covering the cost of providing the service to Alexander City residents and businesses and others are not.
“We are working on rate increases,” Baird said. “Electric and gas probably will not be increased but water and sewer will. Water a small amount — sewer will be the worst one, which our engineering folks are telling us we will have to double our sewer rate. That still leaves us at a 50% deficit covering the cost of processing wastewater.”
The planning commission of Alexander City has scheduled a public hearing at 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 20 in the public works meeting room 330 of the Alexander City Municipal Complex for rezoning at the request of Gonzalez-Strength & Associates, Inc. to rezone eight parcels at the corner of U.S. Highway 280 and Highway 63. It is the site of a proposed grocer-anchored retail development the Alexander City City Council approved incentives for on June 1.