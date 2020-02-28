An Alexander City man is dead following a Thursday fire at his home.
The Alexander City Fire Department responded to a call at a home on Lakeland Avenue Thursday about 6:15 p.m.
“The neighbors called 911 and said they saw smoke coming from the house next door,” deputy fire chief Craig Clark said. “Approximately one minute later the fire department was on the scene and saw smoke and fire coming from the home. Firefighters were told by a bystander someone might still be inside.”
Clark said firefighters used two teams.
“A primary search team and a fire suppression team were deployed,” Clark said. “While the fire was being knocked down, a 66-year-old male subject was discovered.”
Clark said utilities to the home were disconnected as part of the firefighting effort and 2,500 gallons of water was used to extinguish the blaze.
Yellow tape was still up Friday as fire department investigators continue to look into the cause of the blaze.
“It is still under investigation,” Clark said. “At this point we are investigating it as an accidental fire.”
The fire badly burned a back room but the home was still intact. Clark said no smoke detectors were found in the home as investigators looked for clues.
It is the first fire fatality in Alexander City of 2020. The last fire fatality was Dec. 27, 2019 as 93-year-old Addie Lee Mann perished in her home on Old Dark Road.