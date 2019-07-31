John Kenneth Kelley, 36, of Alexander City was arrested Friday and charged in the March rape and kidnapping of a 13-year-old, according to the Alexander City Police Department.
“He picked her up after she got on a school bus,” ACPD detective commander Sgt. William Grant said. “He drove up and enticed her into a car. She asked to go to Dollar General.”
Court documents state the incident occurred on the afternoon of March 6.
“She revealed the incident to her parents in March,” Grant said. “It was reported to us in March.”
Grant said he couldn’t reveal anything else about the case as it is still under investigation.
Kelley is in the Tallapoosa County Jail on $50,000 bond but will be held until a probation violation is taken up by the courts. Court documents do not indicate an attorney has been retained or when Kelley might be required to be in court for the matter.
Kelley was also arrested for warrants issued through the Alexander City Municipal Court in May on charges of domestic violence and theft.
Kelley is no stranger to law enforcement. Court records indicate he has pleaded guilty to theft by fraud in 2012, second-degree theft in 2009 and first-degree theft and third-degree burglary in 2004.