The Alexander City Police Department arrested Kelvin Bridges for weekend assault that left a woman with head trauma.
Detectives arrested Bridges, 53, of Alexander City for first-degree domestic violence Monday after the weekend attack.
“It was a brutal assault,” police chief Jay Turner said. “It was relayed to us if the victim had not been found when she was, she would likely be facing death.”
Law enforcement said earlier this week Bridges and the victim knew each other.
Turner said the victim was currently in stable condition at UAB Hospital in Birmingham.
According to the police incident report, the 52-year-old victim was found Sunday morning by neighbors who called for help. The report states the assault occurred sometime between Friday evening and just before she was found Sunday morning.
ACPD deputy chief James Easterwood said earlier this week the victim suffered blunt-force trauma to the head.
Law enforcement said earlier this week Bridges will like face more charges.
“The suspect reportedly stole the victim’s vehicle,” Easterwood said. “We have recovered the vehicle.”
Bridges is currently being held on a $50,000 bond in the Tallapoosa County Jail.