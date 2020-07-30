An arrest has been made in a Wednesday morning shooting.
The Alexander City Police Department arrested Willie James Whetstone, 28, of Alexander City on Wednesday night. Whetstone was charged with first-degree assault, a Class B felony that could mean jail time of anywhere from two to 20 years if found guilty.
Whetstone was transported to the Tallapoosa County Jail where he is being held on a $75,000 bond.
According to Alexander City Police Department deputy chief James Easterwood, an altercation occurred Wednesday morning on I Street in Alexander City between 3:30 and 4 a.m. leading to shots fired.
A 46-year-old male victim was shot multiple times with a gun of unknown caliber at this time.
The victim was transported to Russell Medical then to UAB. He was in critical condition as of Wednesday afternoon, according to Easterwood.
Anyone with any information about the case is asked to contact Det. Robert Oliver at 256-234-3421.