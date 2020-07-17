The Alexander City Police Department made an arrest this week after allegations of inappropriate touching were reported last week.
Investigators arrested Joe Thomas Clinton, 23, of Alexander City on Tuesday on one count of first-degree sexual abuse and placed him in the Tallapoosa County Jail.
ACPD deputy police chief James Easterwood said the victim was a minor.
“He is alleged to have touched a minor inappropriately,” Easterwood said. “The incident is reported to have occurred in 2019.”
Easterwood said Clinton knew the victim.
Clinton remains in the Tallapoosa County Jail and has a $25,000 bond available to him.
First-degree sexual abuse is a Class C felony and if found guilty, Clinton faces a prison sentence of one to 10 years.
Alabama law defines first-degree sexual abuse as an offender subjecting a victim to sexual contact by forcible compulsion or subjects another person to sexual contact who is incapable of consent by reason of being physically helpless or mentally incapacitated.