The Alexander City Police Department has made an arrest following allegations of a sexual assault against a minor.
Robert Charsha, 18, of Alexander City turned himself into the Alexander City Police Department Thursday evening after warrants for his arrest on charges of first-degree rape were obtained.
Alexander City police chief Jay Turner said investigators started looking into an alleged assault in the early morning hours of Saturday, June 27.
“We looked into allegations of a sexual assault of minor,” Turner said. “The suspect was identified and we obtained enough evidence for an arrest warrant.”
Turner said the Tallapoosa County Department of Human Resources and the Tri-County Child Advocacy Center assisted in the investigation. He said the case remains under investigation.
Charsha was booked into the Tallapoosa County Jail Thursday evening and released after posting a $20,000 bond.
Alabama Code defines first-degree rape as a person engaging in sexual intercourse with a member of the opposite sex by forcible compulsion; or a person who engages in sexual intercourse with a member of the opposite sex who is incapable of consent by reason of being physically helpless or mentally incapacitated; or a person 16 years or older, who engages in sexual intercourse with a member of the opposite sex who is less than 12 years old.
Alabama Code defines second-degree rape as a person who is16 years old or older and engages in sexual intercourse with a member of the opposite sex less than 16 and more than 12 years old provided the suspect is at least two years older than the victim; or the person engages in sexual intercourse with a member of the opposite sex who is incapable of consent by reason of being mentally defective.
First-degree rape is a Class A felony and if found guilty Charsha could be sentenced to 10 to 99 years in prison.