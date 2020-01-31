Alexander City leaders haven’t figured out what to recommend to the council on retirement options for city employees.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed a Senate Bill 147 last year allowing municipalities, counties, school boards and others who have chosen to participate in retirement options through Retirement Systems of Alabama (RSA) the option to move Tier 2 employees and all new hires to Tier 1, which would increase costs for the city. The other option is to leave things as they are.
Alexander City human resources director Kathy Railey said the city currently has 329 employees and about half are Tier 1 and half Tier 2. The difference between the tiers could be huge for employees.
“With Tier 1, an employee can retire with 25 years of service at any age or after 10 years of service with 10 years of service,” Railey said. “Public safety also get an additional year of retirement credit for every five years of employment.”
Tier 2 was put in place in 2013 when RSA and other pension funds had difficulty with returns. In effect, it made employees work longer before being eligible to retire.
“Employees can’t draw retirement benefits until they turn 62 and have to have 10 years of employment,” Railey said.
Currently Tier 1 non-public safety employees contribute 5% of their pay and the city contributes 9.86%; public safety employees contribute 6% but get the additional year of retirement credit for every five years of employment. Under Tier 2, non-public safety employees contribute 6% of their pay and the city contributes 6.65%; public safety employees contribute 7% but can retire at the age of 56 with 10 years of service.
The big difference is the actual retirement check.
Railey said an employee who made $35,000 after 27 years of service would draw $1,585 per month under Tier 1 and a Tier 2 employee would draw $1,299.
The cost to the city and the employee is different as well. For an employee making $40,000, the employee would contribute $2,000 and year and the city $3,944. For the same employee on Tier 2, the employee contributes $2,400 a year and the city contributes $2,660.
Tier 1 currently costs the city an additional 32.6% over Tier 2 and making the decision even more complicated is the city’s contribution changes year to year based on the pension’s performance.
“For Tier 2 the city’s contribution is currently at 6.65%, but it keeps creeping up,” Railey said. “Last year it was 6.42%.”
Another factor to consider is if the number of city employees will grow.
“If you are going to grow — and we hope so — the total costs keep increasing,” Railey said. “If you are growing, you might be adding six or seven employees a year. So the figure just keeps getting bigger and bigger.”
Participation in retirement benefits from RSA is not the only benefit city employees get. The city currently pays the entire premium for the employees’ health and dental insurance. The city also helps cover the premiums of dependents by covering half the cost. Employees also receive access to low-cost vision and life insurance, paid vacation, paid sick leave and 10 paid holidays a year.
It is a lot of information for governments to digest and no decision to move all employees to Tier 1 is required until 2021.