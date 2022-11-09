Alexander City proved this weekend that music is indeed just as good for the soul as the ears.
Musician and hometown-native Suzanne Scholz joined her fellow musicians Sunday, Nov. 6, to assist a local family after disaster struck last month. Scholz hosted a benefit concert for Brody Mann, a Benjamin Russell High School student, after his family’s home caught fire in October.
Scholz, whose daughter Ella is Mann’s friend, said the news devastated both of them, and as a result, Scholz searched for any way to bring relief to the family.
“I was so broken-hearted when I heard about it. I am not generally emotional but have cried everyday since it happened,” she said.
Scholz initially considered donating proceeds from her musical shows, but that is when she stumbled across Stacey Jeffcoat, who recommended a benefit concert.
“I was desperate. I was planning to donate my tips for the next month to help this family, but then she said why don’t we plan a benefit concert and we could make more money,” Scholz said.
As the former executive director of Main Street Alexander City, Jeffcoat has prior experience rallying the Alexander City community together for good causes and felt compelled to help a local family in need.
“Suzanne came to us and she wanted to do something for the family, and we just said we can be that vessel,” Jeffcoat said. “I couldn’t imagine — especially right here at the holidays — and so I think that's why we're really passionate about helping give back because we've been very blessed. So, Suzanne got all the musicians together and we were able to work together.”
Scholz and Jeffcoat then set off organizing the benefit concert, with the two deciding that Jeffcoat’s business The Local at 41 Main, a downtown bar, would be the most effective venue for the fundraiser.
In addition to a $10 admission, Jeffcoat joined her husband Jeremy in donating the bar’s food and drink proceeds to the family in order to raise additional money.
On the music side, Scholz contacted other area musicians and bands and requested they join the concert’s line-up, with such artists as Baylie Payne, Rachael Wilson and Ashley Miller from Dixie Red all agreeing to support the cause.
All together, between the two, Jeffcoat said that they had raised $1,000 for Brody's family, showing ultimately how a love for music can lead to loving a neighbor.
In addition to these funds, a GoFundMe fundraiser has also been established to benefit the Mann family, which has currently raised over $8,000.