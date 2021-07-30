Some City of Alexander City employees may get to retire early.
In an effort to help cut costs across the city and keep cash in the city’s accounts, the Alexander City City Council is preparing to vote for an employee buyout program Monday night.
“We have been working on a budget reduction strategy,” city finance director Romy Stamps said. “One of the things the mayor found out after speaking with the auditor and comparing us to other cities, we found out in certain areas our personnel is higher than other areas. We are thinking of doing an incentive program for retirement.”
The option being discussed is to offer city employees 60 and older with 25 or more years of continuous service to the city an opportunity to have the city pay for health insurance for up to five years or a lump sum cash buyout.
“We have approximately 31 employees who meet this criteria with 25 consecutive years with the city and are 60 or older,” city human resources director Kathy Railey said. “Over and over I hear from employees that if I could retire I would if I didn’t have to pay for insurance.”
Currently the city pays 25% of a retiree’s insurance. If approved by the city council, in a one-time option the city would offer a qualified employee the choice between 100% single coverage insurance or 50% of family coverage for upto five years or the retired employee turned 65 qualifying for Medicare. The second option is a cash buyout. The city council will likely decide at its Monday meeting if the cash buyout option would be $10,000, $15,000 or $20,000. Railey said the employees who qualify are in more administrative positions and savings would come in several ways.
“If you have someone here 25 years, they are working at a higher pay level than someone at entry level,” Railey said. “There are jobs that would not have to be backfilled. That is where you gain the most. You are saving salaries, benefits, (Retirement Systems of Alabama) matches, mandated taxes and things of that nature.”
Councilmembers are afraid of the consequences if some positions are not backfilled with either internal promotions or hiring more employees, especially first responders.
“I see a lot of these are in the police and fire departments and the backfill is (marked) no,” councilmember Chris Brown said. “How are we not going to backfill? We have lieutenants and a captain that are not going to backfill.”
Mayor Woody Baird said studies presented to him by Carr, Riggs & Ingram auditor Jason Harte say the city can do without many of the higher paid positions.
“We are a little heavy on some of those and can do shared responsibilities,” Baird said. “Comparing to other departments, it is the same for the police department. It will be a case by case basis. We will look at it and I will work with the department head to make sure if it is an essential position, we will fill it.”
Alexander City currently has 53 sworn police officers. The Alexander City Police Department and the Alexander City Fire Department struggle to retain younger officers and firefighters.
“We are always looking for police and fire,” Brown said. “You are talking about losing seven or eight right here. Are we going to be able to function with seven or eight less police officers?”
Alexander City police chief Jay Turner said the studies only account for cities with similar populations and not the jurisdiction. In Alexander City’s case, the police and fire jurisdictions extend three miles beyond the city limits.
Turner agrees there are some employees in the department whose responsibilities could be shared but cuts can only go so far.
“Are there one or two positions that could not be backfilled and we still function? Yes.” Turner said. “Can we share some responsibilities? Yes. If it goes to seven, eight, nine or 10 and not back fill those, then we will be in trouble.”
Railey said none of the employees in the police department are patrol officers. She also said it is highly unlikely that all 31 eligible employees will take advantage of the buyout.
“A third will take this option, maybe half,” Railey said.
Councilmember Jimmy Keel said it might be even more popular.
“The biggest obstacle to retirement is insurance,” Keel said. “Trust me, I know. That is probably going to be popular. It is probably going to be worth more than the other option.”
Railey said the program is nothing new.
“Many companies and agencies do early retirement programs as a way of cost cutting initiatives and cutting not only costs, but benefits and other things,” Railey said. “It also makes us more efficient as well. This type of program is not a forced downsizing.”
Councilmember Scott Hardy said he would like more time to consider the options to see which options are more attractive to city employees and also be beneficial to the city without affecting city services.
But time is of the essence. Baird said the timeline is tight on this option. He wants the council to approve the measure at its Monday meeting so the savings can start to show up on the 2022 fiscal year budget.
“We are going to limit (the time),” Baird said. “Those that want to get on board need to do it.
One of the things that we have to look at going into the future is we have a year to 18 months, we are going to pick up another area to patrol for fire and ambulance. We are not going to downsize to the point we have to rehire back. We are looking at our numbers and trying to balance it out.”