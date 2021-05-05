The new Alexander City municipal complex is open but it doesn’t mean it’s issue free.
City employees have been operating in the building for three weeks and as the building’s population increases, issues from renovations have been discovered. Mayor Woody Baird explained some of those issues to city councilmembers Monday as the city council met for the first time in the renovated complex.
“We are having some sewer issues,” Baird said. “Right now the bathrooms on this side, the female bathrooms, we are going to have to pull all of the cast iron out and put in PVC.”
Baird said the cause of the problem is likely to be the lack of use the building has had over the last 10 to 15 years. The cast iron sewer lines have sat underutilized and have rusted. He said cleaning the lines would likely create holes in the pipe so replacing them is the best option.
“Someone is supposed to come (Tuesday) and give us a quote for that,” Baird said. “We are not looking forward to it. We are looking at the retainage left by the contractor and potentially see if we can use that to do that work. It should have been done when they were here before.”
The new HVAC system also has issues.
“There were six of the 16 four-ton heat pumps, the air handlers are inside,” Baird said. “The ceiling clearance was too low and they couldn’t put a drip pan under it. You can’t run an air conditioner in the south without a drip pan. It is going to condense.”
Baird said the condensation has caused damage to some ceilings in the building and some to fall out. One drain pan had a non-working sensor to determine the water level in the pan.
“It is all under warranty,” Baird said. “(Contractors) came back. It is inconvenient for us to have water in the floor and cleaning up a mess.”
Even with the issues Baird said the move has been good for everyone.
“The employees are happy to be here; they are proud of this building, they like it,” Baird said. “The police department, I think they like it a lot.”
Baird said city employees are already seeing some of the benefit of being under one roof.
“It is a really cool thing,” Baird said. “If we want to talk to somebody, you just walk out of your office and into theirs. It has been really good.”
Baird said public works will be the next city department to move into the complex starting May 17. After those employees make the move and a some cleaning, an open house will be planned.
The council entered an executive session to discuss economic development opportunities. Alexander City Chamber of Commerce’s Ed Collari and Jacob Meacham along with Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) auditor Jason Harpe and Ken Funderburk with public finance firm Stifel joined the discussion. Also present in the closed door discussion were unnamed corporate executives and local banker Kevin Speaks with Valley Bank.
Everyone but city officials left council chambers after 45 minutes. After another 25 minutes the council reconvened its regular meeting. It made no decisions but did lay out some of the things discussed.