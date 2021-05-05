Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Alabama... Tallapoosa River At Wadley affecting Chambers, Randolph and Tallapoosa Counties. .Flooding continues on the Tallapoosa River Basin near Wadley and a flood warning remains in effect. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && Another statement will be issued by this evening, or sooner if conditions warrant. && ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow morning... The Flood Warning continues for the Tallapoosa River At Wadley. * Until Thursday morning. * At 9:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 19.9 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.1 feet late this morning. It will then fall below flood stage this evening. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Some flooding occurs in lower lying areas around Wadley. Between 22 and 25 feet the bridge over Beaverdam Creek floods. &&