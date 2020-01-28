Traditional Valentine’s Day gifts may include flowers, chocolate or romantic gestures. But this year residents have a chance to give their Valentine something out of the norm while also helping area children at the Alexander City Kiwanis Dinner and Auction.
The annual event is Feb. 13 and features a live and silent auction and a steak dinner.
“It’s a great alternative for Valentine’s even if you don’t have a Valentine,” Alexander City Kiwanis member and dinner co-chair Susan McCrispin said. “It’s a fun and entertaining event.”
Auction items include a stay in a home in England, a vacation rental of an Orange Beach condo, gift certificate, items from the Montgomery Biscuits, an autographed Auburn basketball and a pair of Raybans from Peggy Durbin at Family Eye Care. McCrisipin said the auction list is growing thanks to donations from businesses and individuals in the community but which items will be a part of each auction has not been determined.
This year’s dinner will honor Lake Martin area resident Col. Bob Stone.
“He’s an American hero,” Alexander City Kiwanis president Scott Blake said. “He is also an all around good guy.”
Blake said Stone was a long-term member of the club and thought honoring him was a great thing to do. Last year’s dinner honored E. Paul Jones who died in November 2018 four months prior to the dinner. Jones donated the use of a condo year after year to the auction.
McCrispin hopes the event will be as successful as last year.
“Last year we had nearly 300 people attend the dinner,” McCrispin said. “We also had 120 auction items and nine live auction items.”
The funds raised at the dinner and auction will be used to support causes for children in the area, something Kiwanis has always done to fulfill its mission. Programs the club supports include Reading is Fundamental, scholarships to Central Alabama Community College, the JROTC program at Benjamin Russell, the special needs program at BRHS and the Alexander City Education Foundation.
Blake said the Alexander City Kiwanis Club does four major fundraisers each year.
“All of the proceeds stay here to help area children’s charity,” Blake said. “The dinner is probably our largest fundraiser.”
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., Thursday Feb. 13 at The Mill Two Eighty.
Tickets are $40 and include a steak dinner and bar ticket. A table of eight can be reserved for $350. Tickets are available from any Alexander City Kiwanian, McCrispin and at Tapley Appliance. Blake said people can call him at 256-794-1003 for tickets.
“It’s a three-course meal,” McCrispin said. “(Blake) and his father are cooking beef tenderloin, so they will be cutting it on site. Scott is also serving as emcee.”
McCrispin said not to worry about the auction items getting pricey as the funds go toward helping area children.
“There will be something for everyone and every price point,” McCrispin said. “We appreciate the community support in helping the Kiwanis help our children.”