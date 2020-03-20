A donation from the Alexander City Kiwanis Club will be put to immediate use.
Lake Martin Area United Way executive director Sharon Fuller was happy to see Kiwanians with a check Friday. The donated monies come just in time with parents trying to figure out what to do to keep food on the table for their children.
“It will help fill boxes of food for children needing help during the coronavirus outbreak,” Fuller said. “We needed the money. It will be used to purchase peanut butter and jelly, crackers and chips.”
The food supplied to children is not just a few snacks.
“The box is enough for a week,” Fuller said. “We know once Monday hits it will be tough on parents.”
Fuller said the United Way is working with the Tri-County Children’s Advocacy Center in delivering the boxes. She is proud the Kiwanians stepped up and hopes others do as well.
“The Kiwanis mission deals greatly with children,” Fuller said. “I have reached out to others, including some of the county commissioners.”
Fuller is hopeful a partnership among the 23 United Ways in Alabama will provide help for those in need during the COVID-19 situation.
“All the United Ways have set up a three-phased initiative,” Fuller said. “They are feeding children, emergency assistance and helping distressed nonprofits.”
Fuller said the Alabama Power Foundation has already made a pledge to the effort. She hopes others will do the same as she believes recovery will take a while.
“The foundation’s support is great,” Fuller said. “It will help greatly. I hope others will follow their lead. This issue isn’t going away anytime soon.”