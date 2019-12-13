The Alexander City Kiwanis Club recently made a generous donation for something that is going to benefit children of Alexander City in a fun way — the splash pad project at the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex.
The Kiwanians donated $2,500 to the Leadership Lake Martin Green Team for its splash pad fund at their last club meeting. Because this project is something to benefit area children, it was right up the Kiwanis Club’s alley to donate to it. The Kiwanians believe the splash pad will be a great addition to the Sportplex.
The Green Team adopted the splash pad as its project this year and is raising money for it.
The splash pad has been a longtime vision for nearly nine years and, thanks to the work of City of Alexander City employees and Tallapoosa County commissioner Steve Robinson, it is starting to come to life.
Alexander City Parks and Recreation Department director Sonny Wilson said the splash pad will be at the corner of Sportplex Boulevard and Arena Road.
“We hope to have it finished by the end of April and open in May,” Wilson said in early November.
The site was chosen for its proximity to other amenities and safety. Wilson said families should feel safe at the location.
Wilson said the splash pad being near the other attractions, such as the Imagination Station, should create more interest for them as well.
“With the ability to rent out the pavilion already, it should become popular with youth birthday parties,” Wilson said. “With the splash pad, park and bathrooms it should be a hit with birthday celebrations. They should be able to have some jam-up parties.”
The splash pad will be about 30 by 30 feet and will have many features like water cascading over a mushroom and several water jets and sprinklers.
Although it may take two years for crews to finish the entire area, the Green Team is working on things such as shade structures or something like a gazebo.
“It will be a nice area when it is completed,” Wilson said in November.
Wilson also said the department is looking at a smaller splash pad in the future for younger children.
Kiwanis selling tickets for auction, dinner
The Alexander City Kiwanis Club is getting ready for its annual dinner and auction fundraiser for Tallapoosa County children.
The event is set for Thursday, Feb. 13 at The Mill Two Eighty. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. This could be an opportunity to celebrate Valentine’s Day with a three-course, delicious dinner.
The Kiwanis Club said the silent and live auctions will offer unique items for everyone’s budget.
This year it is the Kiwanians’ pleasure to honor Bob Stone, who they call a true American hero.
Tickets are $40 per person and may be purchased at Tapley’s Appliance, Caldwell Electronics/Radio Shack or from any Kiwanis Club member.
The Alexander City Kiwanis Club gives 100% of the funds it raises to the community’s children. It is thankful for all the support it receives during its different fundraisers throughout the year, including the steak dinner and auction.
Kiwanis donates to area schools
The Kiwanis Club also recently donated $1,500 to Stephens, Radney and Jim Pearson elementary schools to help out those students.
At this week’s meeting, the Kiwanians had Fifth Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jeremy Duerr as their guest speaker. Duerr spoke on different types of crimes affecting the Tallapoosa County area and state.
Also at Thursday’s meeting, the Kiwanis Club had Stephens Elementary School principal Dr. Mary Holloway. The Kiwanians donated $2,000 to help the school start a Wildcat High5 television program that is new to the school.
“Can’t wait to see the news, weather and sports reporters that we are going to groom at SES,” the Kiwanis Club wrote in a Facebook post.