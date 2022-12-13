Dec. 12 Alexander City Council meeting
Buy Now

City council members dedicated time to clarifying misconceptions surrounding a proposed resolution during a regularly scheduled Dec. 12 meeting.  

 By William Marlow Multimedia Reporter

The Alexander City City Council passed a resolution Monday that would allow the municipal complex to host a new type of event. 

William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you