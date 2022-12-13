The Alexander City City Council passed a resolution Monday that would allow the municipal complex to host a new type of event.
In a 3-2 vote, the council approved allowing the city’s municipal complex to serve as a venue for special events, including events where alcohol may be present.
A “special event” is defined as an approved event organized by an incorporated non-profit organization that is requesting to serve alcohol on the municipal complex premises for either purchase or otherwise served.
The resolution states such events could include fundraisers for non-profit organizations, annual meetings and other types of special events.
City leaders further specified the new event format after Councilman Jimmy Keel prompted a discussion during a council pre-session.
“It looks to me like that resolution needs to be divided,” Keel said. “The resolution says a bartender license, but when you get into documents, it changes and says it’s for allowing alcohol in the municipal building. Those are two separate things.”
Fellow city leaders, however, noted that any alcoholic beverage or bartending services for such special events would need to complete a request for proposal (RFP). Currently, the City of Alexander City has only received one proposal from Oliver Ross Bar Service of Alexander City.
City clerk Amanda Thomas elaborated on the specifics of the resolution to council members.
“Awarding this RFP allows this one bartending service. If someone was having a special event that would like to have alcohol, they would have to go through this specific service only, for this location [the municipal complex].”
According to Thomas, the City of Alexander City does not hold any liability relating to the service nor is the city required to have an ABC license for the service, which instead will be conducted through a third party provider.
“ABC licenses through the state are location-specific. That's why we have to do it because the liability is put on that server and not the city. In fact, [the server] actually will have us additionally insured on his insurance,” she said.
Council President Buffy Colvin further clarified the resolution before the council.
“Let me say this, this is not opening up a bar in the municipal complex, ”Colvin said. “I think that some citizens believe that. There will not be a bar service in the municipal complex where the employees can have a drink while at work. There will not be alcohol served in the council chamber while we are in a council meeting.”
Council members during the meeting then proceeded to cast votes regarding the resolution, during which both Councilmen Bobby Tapley and Jimmy Keel voted against the measure.
“I see the reason behind it, but I've had so many phone calls that are against it,” Tapley said. “I have talked to some local business owners that are against it and I think we should just be cautious.”
In other action, the Alexander City City Council:
• Approved a resolution authorizing the mayor to execute an agreement with DBT Transportation Services LLC for Aviation Support and Maintenance Services for the T.C. Russell Field Airport.
• Approved a resolution to authorize the mayor to execute a contract for services with the East Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission.
• Approved an ABC License for Sun Asian Cuisine Located at 993 Airport Drive.
The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Dec. 19, 2022 at 5:30 p.m.