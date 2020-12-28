An Alexander City husband and wife have been charged with murder and multiple counts of aggravated assault after police say they started a shootout at a LaGrange strip club early Sunday morning.
Five people were shot after a dispute at Commotions Club at 1200 New Franklin Road in LaGrange.
According to police, an altercation occurred in the club that carried over into the parking lot. Johnny Perkins became involved in an altercation with on-site security when he was made to leave Commotions. As Perkins was leaving, he produced a handgun and began to shoot at club security, who returned fire. Both Johnny Perkins and his brother, Steven Perkins, who was also involved in the dispute, were shot.
As the dispute was ongoing, Kristi Perkins, Johnny’s wife, attacked the manager on duty in an attempt to assault her. LPD said that Kristi tried to bite the manager on duty and then retrieved her own handgun and shot in the direction of a security officer and manager on duty.
The rounds fired struck a security officer, bar patron and the club’s DJ. The security officer was treated and released while the other two were taken by ambulance and lifeflight to other area hospitals.
Kristi Perkins was detained at the scene and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Warrants were also obtained for Johnny Perkins for four counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Police added murder charges to the list for both Johnny and Kristi Perkins later Sunday when Steven Perkins died of his injuries.