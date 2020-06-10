Officials are still investigating the cause of an Alexander City fire that took the life of three family members and left another injured.
Nettie Ruth Peppers, 73, and her sons Jerald Peppers, 52, and Jonathan Peppers, 42, all of Alexander City died in the blaze Monday evening, according to Tallapoosa County coroner Mike Knox. Alexander City Fire Department officials said a teenager survived.
“We transported (the teenager) to Russell Medical where he was treated and released,” ACFD Capt. Jeremy Spears said.
Spears said the cause of the blaze to the Hillabee Street home is still under investigation.
“There was no arson, no explosion,” Spears said. “We are looking into it as an accidental fire. It is still under investigation.”
Spears said the Alabama State Fire Marshal’s office, the Alexander City Police Department and the Fifth Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s office are assisting in the investigation.
“The state fire marshal’s office is waiting on forensics to come back before determining anything,” Spears said.
Spears said fires are deadly and time of day has little to do with chances of survival.
“A fatality due to fire can happen at any time during any fire,” Spears said. “Any time is really bad to have three deaths.”
The ACFD has responsed to three other fatal fires since Dec. 27.
ACFD deputy chief Craig Clark said the department has programs in place to help firefighters cope with the situation.
“It is a difficult time for the family of the victims and firefighters,” Clark said. “Any fatal fire is a tragedy. When you get more, it compounds the issues. We have counseling and other things available to firefighters to help.”
Clark said one simple device can help survive a fire.
“Working smoke detectors double your chances of survival in a fire,” Clark said.