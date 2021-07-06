Lt. Bud Acton couldn’t just shake hands Tuesday night. Instead Acton gave hugs.
Acton and other Alexander City firefighters were recognized by the Alexander City City Council and Mayor Woody Baird for their efforts in saving four lives in two fires. While all 26 firefighters shook the hands of victims they saved Dec. 16, 2020 and Jan. 13, Acton broke rank to hug the Billups family and with good reason.
“He was on the search team and found all three handing them off to the next person,” ACFD deputy chief Craig Clark said. “Everyone that night had a small part in it but he found them.”
ACFD chief Reese McAlister said the efforts of firefighters at the Jan. 13 I Street fire were remarkable.
“In my 25 years in the fire service, I have never seen a better coordinated search and rescue with a completely positive outcome,” McAlister said.
A citation given to the firefighters from that night noted how three were saved including two young children.
“Capt. Wayne Windsor ordered and assigned each engine company tasks,” Baird said reading the citation. “A suppression team and search and rescue team took part in the successful removal of three victims. Then the EMS crews took over. This was a dangerous situation that could have very well been grave.”
The Billups family was transported to Russell Medical before going on to other hospitals for further treatment. The family stood before the council as the firefighters were called to the front to be recognized.
Alexander City City Council president Buffy Colivn is not just neighbors to the fire victims.
“I live on I Street and the Billups family is part of my family,” Colvin said. “I was at home that night and came outside. My first thought was, ‘Where are they kids?’”
Joining Windsor and Acton in the heroic efforts in January were Lt. David Cantrell, Lt. Todd Sassano, Thomas Owens, Zack Zipprich, Zach Baty, Jacob Bishop, Joseph Carswell, Jerry Dye, Nicholas Lormand, Peyton Frew and Dewayne Rathel.
But the C-shift weren’t the only ones recognized at Tuesday’s city council meeting.
Deputy fire chief of EMS Jamey Johnson, Capt. Jeff Brewer, Lt. Jerry Young, James Duncan, Jesse Lashley, Thomas Owens, Capt. David Macoy, Hoyt Stoffregen, Blake Hudson, Will Windsor, Brandon Bryan, Logan Blair and Ardarious Woods were recognized for their efforts to save Marcus Buckner as his North Central Avenue home burned Dec. 16, 2020.
Buckner was at the council meeting to shake hands with every firefighter who was part of saving his life.
Colvin said members of ACFD have always been great having worked with many in her job at Russell Medical.
“I know what a good job they do everyday because I have worked with them forever,” Colvin said.
McAlister just smiled and was happy to celebrate his firefighters’ success.
“This is what we live and dream for,” McAlister said. “Mr. Buckner is here and the Billups family is here because of these guys.
“I just want you to know this is the best fire department in Alabama. I’ll stand by them 100%.”