Willie Mae Edwards was born New Year's Day, 1922, on the heels of a global flu pandemic. The lifelong Alexander City resident has now lived to see history repeat itself, finding herself back in the year '22 in the middle of a global coronavirus pandemic.
That didn't stop Edwards from celebrating her 100th birthday from her front porch Saturday behind a screened-in door marked "MASK REQUIRED FOR ENTRY." Four generations of family, from Edwards' children to great- great-grandchildren, along with countless friends who considered her a mother or grandmother drove by to wish Willie Mae a happy birthday. An Alexander City Police car escorted the procession.
Zakorya (left), Litikea, Ja'ziah and Zyneria Harvey pose for a photo. Willie Mae Edwards celebrated her 100th birthday, on New Year's Day, with a drive-by procession in front of her home in Alexander City Saturday.
"She took care of a lot of kids," said Mary Wallace, one of Edwards' 12 children.
Also in her charge was neighbor Dorothy Heard, who stopped by Saturday, and William and Paul Winslett, who Edwards helped raise working for their mother and father. The parents have since passed, but William was back in town Saturday to wish his surrogate mother a happy birthday.
As for Edwards' secret to longevity, it's nothing not already known to science, but laudatory nonetheless.
"I don't drink. I didn't smoke. I didn't go to parties," she said. "The main thing, I treated everyone right."
The healthy lifestyle has allowed the centenarian to see 10 decades of change in Alexander City, change she describes as "for the better." When Edwards was born Jan. 1, 1922, Alexander City — population 5,498 — was only two decades out from the great fire that razed its downtown, after which Benjamin Russell set out to build Russell Manufacturing Company. It would be another two decades before World War II, five decades before the desegregation of Alexander City Schools and nine decades before Russell Corp. left for good.
In all that time, Edwards has belonged to the same congregation — Great Bethel Baptist Church — and has spent 73 years in the same house near the Cooper Community Center.
"When I moved here my daughter was nine days old," she said.
Despite her entrenchment in the community, Edwards said she was pleasantly surprised by the length of the procession Saturday.
"I didn't know it would be that many people but I enjoy them; I love all of them," she said. "I love everyone. I don't hate nobody."