Alexander City firefighters and police officers will see up to $1,000 in COVID-19 hazard pay thanks to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
The Alexander City City Council approved the measure during a special called meeting Monday.
“As you know we have been working hard to get this money spent,” Mayor Woody Baird said. “We found out last week we had $231,000 still available to us. It has to be spent before the end of the year.”
But not all firefighters and police officers will get the hazard pay.
“It is for those who are hands on with COVID-19,” Baird said. “Many in administration and in dispatch will not get it. It’s sad but that is the way the CARES Act says. I know they have been very helpful in the response but they just don’t qualify.”
Physical checks will be cut instead of direct deposit to ensure the funds are spent before the end of the year.
Baird said city administrators have been working with State of Alabama comptrollers to make sure all the funds spent qualify for reimbursement under the CARES ACT. Ultimately it only allows funds to be dispersed to those who have been in contact with COVID-19.
More than $110,000 will go to Alexander City first responders but the council approved spending funds for other approved purchases.
“It is sitting there,” Baird said. “We are doing our city a service and giving first responders hazard pay. It’s better than leaving the money on the table and letting the government have it back.”
City purchasing agent Miles Hamlet has spent the last few days and located a vehicle for the fire department. Personal protective equipment (PPE) is also being purchased. Council chambers in the new municipal complex will be outfitted with technology to ensure council meetings are pandemic ready. Councilmembers will get an iPad with access to city documents needed for meetings so when the time comes, council meetings can easily happen remotely.
Most importantly for the council though, first responders were getting rewarded for their efforts in the pandemic. ACFD chief Reese McAlister was happy to also see PPE being purchased as the fire department transports many COVID-19 positive patients.
“It is hard to come by and expensive,” McAlister said. “We are running through it. If it weren’t for (Russell Medical), we would be in trouble.”