Alexander City firefighters and EMTs are wincing almost every shift as they are swabbed for COVID-19 testing, but not because they are exhibiting symptoms of the virus.
Six personnel from every shift at the Alexander City Fire Department are now subjected to COVID-19 testing to help insure area residents they transport in ACFD ambulances are protected. It was a measure implemented by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).
“The rule that was put in place by CMS states EMS employees be tested for COVID-19 prior to entering any facility for non-emergency transports,” ACFD deputy fire chief Jamey Johnson said. “This primarily applies to the transport of residents at skilled nursing facilities and assisted living homes.”
ACFD has two lieutenants on each of its three shifts.
“They are all trained to do the test,” Johnson said. “At least one lieutenant is always on duty.”
Thursday morning six firefighters were selected. Logan Bevels was first up as Lt. Bud Acton opened the swab. Bevels closed his eyes as Acton placed a hand behind Bevels’ head to prevent him from pulling away. Acton slowly extended the swab into Bevels’ nostril and a slight wince emerged from Bevels.
Six droplets in a card with the swab and 15 minutes is all it takes to get a result. Timers are kept on cell phones to make sure the test has adequate time. In the meantime the firefighters chat about the experience.
“I felt like that scrambled my brain,” one firefighter said.
Others said they could still feel tickles as they waited for results.
After the results of the test are known, firefighters take photographs with their cell phones so the original can be kept at the department and allow facilities to know personnel have been tested.
Johnson said personnel with the Statewide Trauma and Health Systems helped the fire department establish testing protocols and procedures.
“John Blue and Allan Pace from our regional EMS office played a big part in assuring we received the supplies and rapid tests needed to make this happen,” Johnson said. “They worked diligently with the Alabama Department of Public Health to develop a plan that includes rapid test kits being distributed, train-the-trainer sessions and assisting with tracking and reporting.”
The Alexander City Fire Department’s ambulances and EMTs transport many residents of local long-term care facilities to and from doctors’ appointments and other non-emergency medical appointments as allowed through insurance. Johnson said many organizations helped provide the framework and supplies for the regular COVID-19 testing.
“CMS as well as the Alabama Department of Public Health and the Alabama Nursing Home Association all worked together to roll out a plan to keep nursing residents safe during this time and to help prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Johnson said. “This plan requires EMS agencies to test employees every three days to assure we are not spreading this terrible disease to those who are most vulnerable.”