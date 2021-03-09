Alexander City Firefighters responded to a truck fire on Pearson Chapel Rd near New Providence Tuesday afternoon.
The bucket truck was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. The owner, an elderly gentleman, was planning on selling the vehicle the next day.
“It hadn’t been in the yard but one day,” said the owner.
The son of the owner said he had filled the tank with gas when the engine caught fire.
“I got the hood up and the smoke hit me in the face,” said the son. “I tried to put it out with a hose pipe, the fire extinguisher was no good, and the hose wasn’t long enough.”
Firefighters extinguished the blaze and the small grass fire which spread from it. No injuries were reported.