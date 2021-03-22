Online access to our web content is free for current print subscribers. Your Subscriber ID is the six digit number above your name located at the top, right side of your bill. If you don't have your bill handy, just call our Circulation Department between 8 and 5 at 256-234-4281.
Cliff williams / The Outlook A fire destroyed a home on Old Kellyton Road Monday afternoon. The Alexander City Fire Department responded and found the home shrouded in smoke. One person was transported to Russell Medical with burns and flown to another hospital.
One person was flown to an out-of-town hospital for treatment of burns during a fire on Old Kellyton Road.
The Alexander City Fire Department responded to a call of a home fully engulfed in flames and two people trapped inside about 2 p.m. Monday. Fire chief Reese McAlister said the call wasn’t exactly as it was radioed out to be as no one was trapped.
“One person was transported to Russell Medical and then flown out,” McAlister said. “At the moment we are not sure what the exact cause of the fire is.”
Alexander City Firefighters respond to a residential fire on Old Kellyton Road in Alexander City, Ala on Monday, Mar. 22, 2021. One was transported to the hospital. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
McAlister said the department would investigate the blaze.
Smoke from the blaze shrouded the home making it difficult to see from the street as first responders arrived. Neighbors said there was a generator behind the home and the blaze could first be seen from behind the home.
The blaze reached the front of the home and appears to have destroyed the structure.
The Alexander City Police Department and Alabama Power also responded to the blaze.
Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.