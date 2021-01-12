Marcus Buckner doesn’t remember the Alexander City Fire Department pulling him from his burning home last month but that didn’t stop him from thanking the firefighters who saved his life Tuesday.
The firefighters said it was a miracle Buckner survived. Battalion chief Capt. David Macoy was first on the scene for the Dec. 16 fire on North Central Avenue.
“It was called in as just your average house on fire,” Macoy said. “I say that generically because that is what was the case. We get up there. It was a non-assuming, one-room kind of small fire. For these guys, it would have been a walk in the park. It was considered pretty much we’ll be back back by dinner time.”
But it was moments later as firefighter Blake Hudson kicked in the door firefighters realized it wasn’t an average house fire. Firefighters found not one but two victims, Buckner among them.
“We started compressions when we pulled him out,” Hudson said.
Buckner doesn’t recall much.
“The only thing I remember is waking up in the hospital,” Buckner said. “I don’t remember seeing them. Thank God and thank them too.”
Buckner suffered smoke inhalation. ACFD chief Reese McAlister said the department’s firefighters basically performed a miracle that day.
“He said he doesn’t remember anything because he was basically dead,” McAlister said. “They performed CPR, intubated him and everything.”
Macoy said somebody else was looking out for Buckner.
“God definitely had more plans for you,” Macoy said. “It is simply amazing to be honest.”
McAlister said everyone in the department is ready for these situations.
“That is what we train for,” McAlister said. We come out and work hard. We cross-train to save lives.”
The cross-training paid off for Buckner.
“They pretty much (went from) 0 to 1,000 MPH hour is the perfect case for this,” Macoy said. “Hudson kicks the door in and it went from there. I remember someone saying I got somebody right here.
Then somebody else said I got another one.”
Hudson was joined by Ardarious Woods, William Windsor, Brandon Bryan, Dewayne Rathel and Logan Blair in the rescue.
“We slid the first (person) out and as I went in further there was another person as well,” Windsor said. “I hollered, ‘We got another.’”
Macoy said firefighters didn’t have to wait for someone to treat Buckner.
“This is one of those where it is the absolute worst case scenario but there was zero hesitation,” Macoy said. “You had two issues. You had a house on fire and people whose lives were in peril. (The firefighters) transition from, ‘OK let's put the fire out’ to ‘let's do some patient care.’ That is where we differ from a lot of departments because we do both. We don’t have anybody to hand them off to. Life over property first of all.”
A second victim did not make it despite all of the work of the firefighters.
Macoy with nearly two decades of experience gave credit to his young firefighters who have five years of experience or less.
“I just pointed fingers,” Macoy said. “Y’all did all the work.”
Hudson said, “You trained us.”
Macoy said training was key to saving Buckner.
“It is one of the situations where you train your entire career for this one situation,” Macoy said. “You hope it never comes to you. Your hope is that you know exactly what to do. These guys, to the ‘T’ knew what to do. It was textbook.”
It was the first save for the young firefighters, but five years of training every day paid off.
“Training is every day,” Bryan said. “Going over equipment every morning, knowing your equipment, knowing your ambulance. Knowing your skills and what to do in that situation.
But it is more than just being comfortable with firefighting and lifesaving equipment.
“You got to have the right mindset,” Hudson said. “Not everybody has the mindset to pull a lifeless body out of a house and stay cool, calm and collected and remember all of your training.”
Macoy said rescues like Buckner’s is not a common occurrence in Alexander City but it is the reason the department trains.
“Foruantley, here it doesn’t happen much,” Macoy said. “I don’t want to deemphasize the situation here. If it happens one time it’s too many.”