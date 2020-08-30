Alexander City firefighters will be opening up hydrants across the city next month to make sure everything is working properly and to possibly decrease homeowners’ insurance.
The testing is a requirement of the Insurance Service Office (ISO). It is the same organization that issues fire departments’ ISO ratings affecting homeowners insurance. But it is not the only reason for the testing.
“We perform these inspections and tests not only to comply with these standards but to also have a high degree of confidence that all hydrants will perform properly in an emergency,” Alexander City fire chief Reese McAlister said. “Regular inspection of fire hydrants ensures proper hydrant function, flushes the water system to increase your water quality and provides an accurate record of available hydrant pressures.”
Hydrant testing helps remove fine sediment that can build up in water pipes and helps keep the water system clean. The testing will bring about temporary changes to the city’s water for home and business customers.
“There will be temporary incidences of discolored water,” McAlister said. “There is no health hazard associated with the discolored water; it only affects the appearance, not the taste or quality of the water. Allow a few hours for the discoloration to dissipate. Verify by running tap water for a few minutes. If water pressure seems low, check the faucet screen for particles.
“Avoid washing laundry until the water is clear. Once it is clear, wash a load of dark clothes first.”
ISO ratings determine a fire department’s ability to extinguish fires quickly and water supply is one of the determining factors in the rating.
“The ISO provides this score often called the ISO Fire Score to insurance companies,” McAlister said. “The insurers then use it to help set insurance rates for residential and commercial properties. The more well-equipped a fire department is to put out a fire, the less likely a property is to burn down. That makes the property less of a risk and therefore less expensive to insure.”
Alexander City currently has one of the better ISO ratings in the state, according to McAlister.
“We are proud to hold a current ISO rating of 2 putting us among the elite departments in the state and nation,” McAlister said. “There are 1,432 fire departments in Alabama. Only 46 have an ISO rating of 2. Only 13 have the highest rating of 1.”
ACFD currently scores 85.55 out of 105.4 with the ISO. To get to an ISO rating of 1, ACFD needs to score at least 90.
Alexander City currently receives 30.55 of 40 points in the water supply category with the biggest being certain areas do not have enough water flow due to pipe sizes. ACFD currently receives almost full credit for its hydrants, hydrant inspection and flow testing.
McAlister said the department is always keeping watch what it can do to help the ISO rating.
“We look at everything,” McAlister said. “Training is a component and we do pretty well. We scored 11.23 of 15 in company personnel last time. That is mainly the number of firefighters on duty. We could use a few more to improve the score.”