COVID-19 is contagious and the Alexander City Fire Department has to use its ambulances to transport patients who may or may not have the coronavirus.
To protect themselves, the department’s EMTs have no option.
“If they are positive or have the symptoms they might have the coronavirus, we are going to treat them as COVID-19 cases,” ACFD deputy chief Jamey Johnson said. “If they meet the criteria, this is the route we take.”
Johnson said those symptoms can include fever, coughs and respiratory issues.
With test results taking days, ACFD can’t afford to wait hours to determine if it needs to decontaminate an ambulance used to transport patients.
The department has taken precautions and dispatch helps in screening calls to determine the equipment needs.
“We already have most everything covered in a few ambulances,” Johnson said. “We don’t have anything unnecessary exposed.”
After transporting a possible positive COVID-19 patient, it takes time and supplies to sanitize the ambulance. Staff members don hazmat suits to protect themselves from possible exposure to anything that might be residual from a patient.
“It takes 30 to 40 minutes to decontaminate the truck,” Johnson said. “We are currently using disposable suits but have suits we can clean.”
The process happens multiple times a day even though positive cases of the coronavirus are not yet adding up locally.
Johnson said the department is thankful for several area businesses helping out with the disposable hazmat suits and other personal protective equipment (PPE).
“Home Depot, Sherwin Williams and Harbor Freight have helped us with suits and gloves,” Johnson said. “We are also thankful for the individuals in the general public who have helped us with masks.”