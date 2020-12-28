The in-house COVID-19 testing at the Alexander City Fire Department has found positive cases among firefighters.
ACFD chief Reese McAlister told council members five firefighters have recently tested positive.
“They found out with the testing we are doing daily,” McAlister said. “All five are from the same shift and the same station. Three had shown no symptoms.”
McAlister said the five firefighters are expected to recover and are isolating at home. Missing about one third of one of three shifts has led to a staffing situation McAlister said the department is managing.
“I have worked a good bit at Station 2 to help cover the absences,” McAlister said.
McAlister feels lucky considering the situation could be a lot worse.
“I’m happy it didn’t happen at Station 1,” McAlister said. “If it happened there, we could be down up to 12 personnel. That is a situation I don’t want to think about.”
McAlister said a member of the support staff has also tested positive.
Alexander City police chief Jay Turner said his department currently has one in isolation due to positive COVID-19 test result. At Monday’s Alexander City City Council meeting Mayor Woody Baird said a few other city employees are not at work because of COVID-19.