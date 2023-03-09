The City of Alexander City is continuing to address the effects of a ransomware attack which targeted the city over a month ago. In the meantime, however, the lingering impact of the security breach has been felt most noticeably among city departments, which have attempted to adapt to issues stemming from the breach.
Alexander City Fire Department chief Reese McAlister said the breach initially impacted his staff’s access to internet and computer-based services, including city software.
According to McAlister, a lack of internet access specifically affected the fire department’s ability to interact withActive911, a software utilizedwhen responding to emergencies.
“We use Active911, a mapping system that speeds up the process of getting to a house, especially if it's on a street we recognize right away. It’s impacted us in that way as we have not been able to use that,” he said.
During emergencies, he saidActive911 assists in disseminating information to his staff.McAlister said his department has had to shift to alternative data collection methods in the absence of internet access.
“There is a program we use for all our fire and EMS paperwork. It's a web-based program and when the internet went down, it was a major problem,” he said. “We had to go back to only paper like the old time, write them and then then put them into the program. It's just been a nightmare.”
The fire department has also encountered issues with their computer-aided dispatch (CAD) system, but billing manager Cynthia McCain said the system as well as the department's billing service are both currently working normally.
“We're back up and running with our CAD and billing now,” she said. “We only did paper for about a week, and not that our calls didn’t come across, but they just weren’t able to use their tablets. So, we were only down for maybe a week.”
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
According to McCain, the department’s billing service is located on a separate server, which has prevented any interference from the breach.
Since that time, however,McAlister said his department has received a VerizonCradlepoint, which has restored internet access for his staff.
“We use theCradlepoints as an internet connection in order to keep doing our billing and documentation concerning our ambulance runs,” he said.
Most notably, city departments, including the fire department, also have lost access to their main phone lines. As a result,McAlister said the city has publicized alternative numbers, including the department’s administration and billing numbers, for citizens to contact in the meantime.
“We put those out on our Facebook page and on the city page for people to be able to contact us so we'd be able to still communicate with the public but in a different route,” he said.
The Alexander City Police Department has also been affected in that it has had to use paper methods when it comes to filing some police reports.
Editor’s Note: Multiple calls to the Alexander City Police Department were not returned.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support our tireless efforts to gather and report your local news by subscribing or making a contribution.
Stay informed with our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.