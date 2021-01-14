The Alexander City Fire Department is still investigating a Wednesday night fire where three victims were flown to trauma centers for treatment of their injuries.
“Two were flown to Children’s Hospital,” ACFD Jeremy Spears said. “A third victim was also flown from Alexander City.”
Spears said the three victims were in critical condition when ACFD firefighters transported them to Russell Medical to await medical flights. Spears said it was unusual to see three medical helicopters respond for one incident.
“I don’t recall three helicopters needed for fire victims in my time here,” Spears said. “Maybe for an accident but not a fire.”
ACFD responded to a fire call about 7 p.m. Wednesday as smoke and flames could be seen from the I Street home.
Spears said the cause of the fire was still under investigation, but the fire appears to have started in the front of the home from an overloaded electrical circuit. Spears said there was an inoperable smoke detector in the rear of the home.
Spears offered some safety tips to help prevent fires related to electrical outlets.
“Make sure they are not overloaded,” Spears said. “Be very careful with surge protectors and extension cords. Surge protectors do not need to be plugged into each other. Be careful of the cords when furniture is nearby as they can get crimped. The newer surge protectors have flat plugs with the cords coming from the side to help prevent the crimping.”
Smoke detectors are also key to surviving a fire.
“One needs to be in each bedroom and in the hallway outside of the bedroom,” Spears said. “Smoke detectors do not need to be placed in bathrooms because steam can set them off. They also need to be placed at least three feet from vents and fans because they can move smoke away from the detectors.”