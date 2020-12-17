The Alexander City Fire Department is investigating a Wednesday fire where two residents were transported.
ACFD responded with seven trucks and ambulances and 21 firefighters to battle a fire called in by a Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department deputy.
“At 3:22 p.m. we responded to a fire call on North Central Avenue,” ACFD deputy chief Craig Clark said. “When firefighters got there, two rooms were fully involved. An attack team and a search and rescue team entered the home. Upon entry in the front room two victims were found on the floor and rescued from the burning structure. They were passed on to (emergency medical services) personnel and transported.”
Clark said he could not release details of injuries or names due to HIPPA regulations.
Clark said the fire was in a bedroom and the kitchen of the home and extinguished by ACFD firefighters.
“The fire is currently still under investigation,” Clark said. “We are investigating it as an accidental fire at this time.”