The Alexander City Fire Department responded to a dumpster fire behind a home on 13th Avenue Tuesday afternoon. The fire started when a burn pile near the dumpster ignited the contents of the dumpster. ACFD quickly put out the flames equipped with the garden hose a neighbor had been use prior to firefighters arrival. Firefighters also deployed a 2 and a half inch hose from a firetruck.
Alexander City Fire Department puts out dumpster fire
Cliff Williams
Staff Writer
Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.
