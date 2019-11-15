Alexander City Fire Department chief Reese McAlister is trying to make a spark of a different kind, as he is encouraging residents to call the department for address signs and smoke detectors.
Last summer the ACFD offered free street signs and smoke detectors to city residents and now the department is starting the program again.
“Call me, Alex City,” McAlister said. “Call us if you don’t have an address sign or smoke detector.”
McAlister said the department has spent years chasing calls to homes without clearly marked addresses extending response times.
“People wonder why it takes so long to get there,” he said. “We can’t find it. We will drive by and have to turn around and come back.”
The time wasted looking for a home could be the difference in life or death when someone needs medical treatment.
“We know where the streets are but we don’t necessarily know where all the street numbers are,” McAlister said.
McAlister said the department has already given out 2,000 signs and hopes to give out 2,000 more. McAlister said county commissioners have funded the signs both times.
The blue reflective signs with reflective white numbers come in kits for the department to assemble by sticking the numbers on the signs which can be installed quickly.
“They have holes predrilled for however you want to put it up,” McAlister said. “It can go on a post and be seen from both sides or up on a house.”
The department will also have smoke detectors available thanks to a cooperative effort with the Alabama Fire College and the Alabama State Fire Marshal’s Office which provide the smoke detectors.
“If you don’t have a working smoke detector, call us,” McAlister said. “We will come out and install it where it is supposed to be.”
McAlister said those in need of signs and smoke detectors should call the fire department at 256-329-6781.