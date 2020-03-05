No one wants to be affected by a fire, but preparation and prevention go a long way to make sure an accidental fire doesn’t harm anyone.
The Alexander City Fire Department hopes it never has to respond to an emergency call but has firefighters on duty 24/7 to help citizens when a fire or other emergency happens. To help prevent fires and to help if a fire does occur, ACFD deputy chief Craig Clark offers a few tips.
“Smoke detectors are huge,” Clark said. “There needs to be one in each sleeping room and outside each sleeping area. The other key to smoke detectors is changing the batteries out each year so they work.”
Clark said sleeping in a room with two exits is key. You have to have a door to get in but there needs to be another way out in case of fire.
“Always sleep in a room that has a window that you can open or you can break out,” Clark said. “It is better to sleep in a room with a closed door. The door acts as a barrier to smoke and fire giving you a little extra time.”
Clark said there are other tips to escape a house fire.
“There needs to be clear and unobstructed pathways to the exits of the home,” Clark said. “If there is a fire, always stay low and crawl out of a smoke-filled house. Smoke always goes up. If there are multiple occupants to a home, there needs to be a designated meeting place for all escaping the home. Everyone should practice evacuating a home and getting to the meeting place.”
Clark said a few simple things can help prevent fires. Many start in the kitchen. Keeping a pizza pan to slide over a pan with a grease fire on the stove is good as it cuts off a key component to fire – oxygen.
“You never want to put water on a grease fire,” Clark said. “Sliding the pan over is better than flour. A fire extinguisher needs to be nearby as well. Never cook with loose-fitting clothing as the clothing can hang down and catch fire.”
There are other things in a home that can cause fires.
“All heating equipment needs to be 3 feet from combustibles,” Clark said. “You never want to use extension cords or the multiple outlet cords with heating equipment or other high amperage devices.”
Clark hopes the ACFD never has to respond to a fire again but knows it’s part of the job. He said through training and maintaining equipment firefighters are prepared for the next call.
ACFD chief Reese McAlister said when a fire happens his department gets to the scene quickly. The last few fire calls the first firefighter was on scene in under two minutes.
“We get there fast,” McAlister said. “If we get the call in time, we can do a good job at putting it out.”