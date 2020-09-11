Two people are being treated for injuries after a fire on Highway 128 on Friday morning.
Alexander City 911 dispatch received a call of a fire just after 6 a.m. Friday.
“We responded to a fire at a camper trailer not in Wind Creek State Park,” Alexander City deputy fire chief Craig Clark said. “Two people were inside and both were able to self evacuate.”
Clark said the two individuals were transported to Russell Medical with minor injuries. Clark said the cause of the fire is suspicious.
“It is being investigated as an arson at this time,” Clark said.
Clark said no firefighters were injured in blaze.