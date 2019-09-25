Alexander City Fire Department firefighters will soon be breathing easier thanks to a grant from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
The $45,600 grant and $2,400 of City of Alexander City monies will be used to replace a compressor installed more than 26 years ago to refill air bottles used in the department’s breathing apparatus.
“I’ve been here long enough to know when they brought this one in the building,” ACFD Capt. Jeff Brewer said. “This one has become costly to operate as parts are an issue.”
Brewer said the current compressor can fill three bottles at a time but the number the new machine can fill is not known yet.
“We still have to spec it out and bid it,” Brewer said. “We do know the new one will have a quicker recovery time between sessions.”
Brewer said the old machine operates at 5,000 psi filling the bottles to 4,500. The newer ones operate at 6,000 psi meaning the machine has to work less to fill each bottle.
“It can recover faster,” Brewer said. “The new model will be smaller too.”
The current one is installed in the cramp bays of Station 1 in downtown Alexander City with the rescue truck and brush truck close by. The department also has another compressor at Station 2 that is about 12 years old.
Brewer said having two is crucial as a backup is needed and the compressors are used for more than just the air bottles of the ACFD.
“We fill bottles for many of the volunteer departments around,” Brewer said. “We also fill the SCUBA bottles for the divers of the department’s dive team and for the Alexander City/ Tallapoosa County Rescue Squad.”
Most of the funds come from the U.S. Government and FEMA through a program called Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG).
The primary goal of the AFG is to meet the firefighting and emergency response needs of fire departments and non-affiliated emergency medical service organizations. Since 2001, AFG has helped firefighters and other first responders obtain critically needed equipment, protective gear, emergency vehicles, training and other resources necessary for protecting the public and emergency personnel from fire and related hazards.
Brewer said the city is supplying the 5% matching funds for the grant.
It’s not the first time the department has received the grant. The department has purchased a new brush truck and replaced most of the department’s breathing apparatus with previous AFGs.