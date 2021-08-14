A balanced budget is being presented to the Alexander City City Council.
But a balanced budget without sewer rate increases, means no funds for sewer improvements. A balanced budget also means services from the police and fire departments and the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex will have to tighten up to stop the dependency of transfers from utilities to prop them up.
Mayor Woody Baird presented a balanced budget and a four-year financial plan at a work session of the council Thursday.
“As you are aware, our city has some imperative financial needs,” Baird said. “This four-year plan is part of a comprehensive effort to improve the city’s financial management and planning while maintaining our commitment to providing quality services and transparency to the citizens of Alexander City.”
The plan is contingent on building a 6-month operating reserve fund for both the general fund and enterprise funds. The plan also makes capital expenditures in the general fund only possible if there is a surplus of revenue from the budget.
Leaving out a funding plan for new police cars, items in the Sportplex and extra street paving left council members disheartened.
“Our concern is we want to make sure we can provide for Sportplex, police, fire — those things we need,” council president Buffy Colvin said. “That is our biggest concern, making sure we are taking care of those departments without pushing them out. We still have to have them. How are we going to make sure? This plan is wonderful but it leaves out half of our city.”
Baird said the departments would not be left ‘hanging,’ but Colvin was still concerned.
“We can’t go two or three years without a new police car when they are on the road 24-7,” Colvin said. “We got to do something to make sure we are able to provide patrol cars. We are sitting here saying those that don’t bring in revenue are not going to have any fleet.”
City finance director Romy Stamps said for the last several years transfers made from utilities have propped up the general fund. Councilmembers are now learning the loans from utilities they thought they approved were actually transfers.
“It was words,” Colvin said. “We understand how they used that.”
The budget Stamps put in front of the council was extensive, especially compared to budgets put in front of the council the last few years.
“If you wonder how we got here in a deficit, this is it,” councilmember Eric Brown said. “Normally we get two pieces of paper, ‘This is our budget.’
“Thank you for this mini-novel. This will be the most information that we have gotten in five years.”
One of the ideas to shrink the budget was put in front of the council two weeks ago, a one-time early retirement buyout option for certain employees. The council tabled the plan asking for more information about how many of the 30 or so eligible employees would take advantage of it. Human resources director Kathy Railey gave the council more information at the work session.
“There are about 10 to 12 who are a definite yes on this,” Railey said. “There are several on the fence. They are considering other insurance options, other employment options; If their spouses can take insurance.”
The budget given to the council was more than 100 pages. The council plans to hold several work sessions to go through the budget which will likely lower allocations to some non-profits the city has helped.
The Alexander City City Council will hold a regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday.