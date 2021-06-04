Red tomatoes, sweet corn and peas are a summer favorite in the South.
Today shoppers can find fresh vegetables and more as the Alexander City Farms to Table Market presented by Main Street Alexander City opens at 7 a.m. Saturday.
Last summer the COVID-19 pandemic slowed things down a little but this year’s farmers market is setting up to be one of the best ever in the Broad Street Plaza.
“We had good numbers last year and have almost double the vendors this year,” market director Carly Herrmann said.
Herrmann said as vegetables come into season, more and more options will become available at the market. Herrmann said there will still be plenty of options on the first day.
“There will be hand-made earrings, baked goods, fresh eggs, pork, flowers and plenty of fruits and vegetables,” Herrman said.
The market is from 7 to 11 a.m. every Saturday through the end of September. Saturday June 5 is opening day and Kenny Dean and Judge Terry Mitchell will be live from the plaza.