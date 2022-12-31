During the hard freeze watch, Alexander City’s utilities department put out a Facebook post regarding several major water leaks on Dec. 26.
While the city did not experience a water outage, citizens were asked to conserve water as a precaution.
Mayor Woody Baird explained Alexander City supplies water to surrounding areas such as Dadeville, Walnut Hill, Goodwater, New Site and Daviston to name a few. Despite the multiple leaks and breaks, Baird said they did not cut off the water to any town.
“Our water guys worked 60 hours straight without a break to try to keep the water flowing,” he said. “They worked through Christmas to keep the water on, but we did good. We kind of anticipated this [and] we watched it.”
Within the city limits, Lynn Miller, superintendent with water services, said they had three major leaks: Airport Road, Church Street and Lee Street.
Lee Street was the main leak with a six-inch water main and no ability to shut it off. Miller explained record keeping is not what it used to be, so the shut off valve could not be identified — with the repairs needing to be done immediately.
As part of the aftermath, the department is working on a Geographic Information Systems (GIS) map to keep record of the system's valves as a preventative measure for any future cases.
With the water main on Lee Street, the department started working on it at roughly 3 p.m. and finished the repair by 3 a.m. on Dec. 27. Miller said the water main had multiple pieces of infrastructure on top of it, including a gas main and an eight-inch water main, making it difficult to get to.
To perform the repair, they had a diesel driven pump, three gas pumps and two vacuum trucks. Some of the crew also had to be in the near-freezing water to make the repairs. They had both the water department and the sewer department working on the water main.
“They [sewer department] don't have to. They chose to. Their co-workers were in a bind. They stepped up,” Miller said. “They stepped up and did what was right. They walked away from their families to go help these guys.”
The city also recently updated the water system allowing the department to better monitor the tanks and water pressure. Miller said this is partly why the city was able to avoid water outages unlike some surrounding cities.
Information about the water pressure and specific tanks is all digital. The data can show when there's a leak and which side of town it is on. Everyone on the crew has access to this information on their smartphone.
In addition to the leaks, the Washington Street tank did lose a booster pump during the freeze. The department was able to replace it on Friday and the system is back up and running at 100 percent.
“Our goal was to make sure that we were monitoring this. Everybody was paying attention to it [the water pressure and tank data.] Our lead guys, they had this on their phone… Our maintenance guys, even our wastewater guys, our electricians, we had them all on standby to react.”
Miller said the citizens deserve to be recognized for their effort as well. He said they saw people helping their neighbors and aiding each other by turning off the water when leaks were in the home.
As far as individual’s water bills, it will only affect residents if it was in their home. Miller said he believes the mayor and the city “have been very receptive to help the citizens,” and that includes upcoming water bills.
Baird said if someone had a leak, they can bring in an invoice from the plumber with the water usage and they will adjust the bill based on their average water usage. However, the invoice is necessary in order to prove there was a leak.
The hope is moving forward, the community continues to be more prepared. Miller said if there is a leak in the home the best course of action is for residents to go ahead and shut off the water. Baird also advised citizens to take preventative measures in their homes when there is a predicted freeze warning.
“Citizens need to watch the weather and take care of themselves and prepare for this sort of thing. If you know you got exposed pipes you need to wrap them and maybe heat tape them,” Baird said. “There's a lot of little things you can do for preventative maintenance that will keep this from happening again.”