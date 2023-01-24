Jan. 24, 2023 emergency Alexander City City Council meeting
Buy Now

Members of the Alexander City City Council were briefed Tuesday regarding a citywide cyber security breach. 

 By William Marlow Multimedia Reporter

The Alexander City City Council called an emergency public meeting Tuesday to discuss the city’s response to a ransomware attack. 

Jan. 24, 2023 emergency Alexander City City Council meeting
Buy Now

City IT (information technology) director Joe Milam provided an assessment to city leaders regarding the extent of the cybersecurity attack.  

William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you