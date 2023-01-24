Windy with periods of rain and possibly a rumble or two of thunder after midnight. Low near 50F. Winds SSE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Windy with periods of rain and possibly a rumble or two of thunder after midnight. Low near 50F. Winds SSE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
The Alexander City City Council called an emergency public meeting Tuesday to discuss the city’sresponse to a ransomware attack.
Alexander City Mayor Woody Baird informed council members that the attack was first discovered Tuesday morning, and that, according to Baird, the city received a ransom letter during the security breach.
Ransomware is a type of malicious software designed to block access to a computer system until a sum of money is paid.
“This morning as people were coming in at 7 a.m., we realized that we had a ransomware attack,” Baird said. “We immediately went to our insurance company because we do have insurance for this. They have many different branches and so they are all going to attack it.”
Baird said that the city’s insurance company has supplied a taskforce to assist with the breach and they are intending to use Codeware, a software company, for advice.
“The biggest thing we had to call y’all [councilmembers] in here for is because we have to give them a deposit and we have to sign the agreement,” Baird said. “As soon as I sign the agreement, we have to shoot [Codeware] the money and then they’re on board and they will start tracking and they will start going after these people.”
City IT (information technology) director Joe Milam then addressed city leaders regarding the extent of the attack.
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
“I was able to go back and actually get the backup because this impacted not only my physical servers, but my virtual servers as well. My whole vCenter [software], which is my virtual server environment, I can’t even get to passwords because they have been changed,” Milam said.
Milam said he is unaware of how the attack occurred, or exactly the magnitude of the security breach.
“What we're hoping as this process goes through, that those backups have not been tampered with. The concern after the discussion today is how far back could those files be compromised. This guy, he or she, or this team could have been on our network for seven to 10 days or longer, we don't know.”
According to Baird, the breach is currently impacting the city’s phone lines, but said that 9-1-1 and utility collections seem unaffected at this present time.
Following being briefed on the matter, city council members voted unanimously to authorize an agreement with Codeware for IT legal advice.
Windy with periods of rain and possibly a rumble or two of thunder after midnight. Low near 50F. Winds SSE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Tonight
Windy with periods of rain and possibly a rumble or two of thunder after midnight. Low near 50F. Winds SSE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Tomorrow
Cloudy skies. Windy during the morning. Morning high of 58F with temps falling to near 45. W winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM
CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central Alabama.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 3 PM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support our tireless efforts to gather and report your local news by subscribing or making a contribution.
Stay informed with our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.