Boats, dogs, computers, wireless internet and pickleball courts may sound like toys but City of Alexander City employees said they are needed to serve residents better.
On first review the requests might sound far fetched but department heads and other city officials see a need, not just entertainment purposes.
Alexander City fire chief Reese McAlister told the city council during a budget hearing his department could use a boat for firefighting and water rescues.
“With the growth on the lake in the city limits, we could use it,” McAlister said. “All it takes is one event like the tornadoes of 2011.”
McAlister said first responders dispatched to the Paces Point area of County Road 34 in April 2011 could not get to the homes by road because of all the down trees and debris. Ultimately most homes were searched from the water that night to look for possible victims.
But storms are not the only reason for the boat. McAlister said it would be equipped to fight fires and help service the Alexander City Fire Department dive team.
“We have 12 certified divers,” McAlister said. “They can aid in many situations. The boat would have a ramp on the front to help with the deployment and recovery of divers. It would also have the racks to be able to transport patients too.”
McAlister noted any victims currently transported by water do not have many options except to catch a ride in whatever boat is available.
McAlister also asked to start replacing the hydraulic rescue equipment the department has as it’s 15 years old.
“We have been lucky they are still working,” McAlister said.
Alexander City police chief Jay Turner requested a K-9 for the department. Turner said the department currently has one but would like another. He said the department has not had luck with donated animals.
“There is a reason others are trying to give them away,” Turner said. “We have had a couple recently that have not worked out.”
Turner said it would cost $8,000 to purchase a “guaranteed dog” and train an officer to be a K-9 handler. Turner said police K-9s have other advantages too.
“They are the best public relations tool you can have,” Turner said. “The kids love seeing these dogs and love seeing them operate.”
Councilmember Scott Hardy said the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex could use some technology. Hardy noted wireless internet through the Sportplex could be attractive.
“We are seeing more and more people asking to have (Wi-Fi),” Hardy said. “Randy Lee and Brett Pritchard inquired about internet at the football stadium to be able to livestream football games.”
Alexander City information technology director Rob Pridgen said the gym at the Sportplex where the parks and recreation departments located doesn’t have adequate internet access.
“They run on old DSL,” Pridgen said. “The only have a 3mb service; that’s all that is available.”
Parks and recreation director Sonny Wilson said the department has a need to develop pickleball courts.
“It is becoming more popular,” Wilson said. “Seniors play at (Central Alabama Community College). They put down tape and pull it up when they are finished.”
Wilson said Tallapoosa County commissioner Steve Robinson has expressed interest in helping the city develop a court. Wilson said his idea was to build six courts under something like a pole barn with lighting across from the current dog park in the Sportplex.
Wilson also requested funding to replace the roof on the baseball tower and the usual request to replace some of the concrete sidewalks.
“We try and do some every year,” Wilson said. “We were going to do some this past year but didn’t. We put it on hold until the funding with the COVID-19 pandemic was figured out.”
Fencing around the new splashpad was also requested.
“Kids are running around and getting into the street,” Wilson said. “We are also thinking about a sidewalk around the outside so parents can walk while their kids play.”
More video surveillance was requested around the Cooper Community Center to fill in holes of security cameras.
Wilson pushed for new lights on the ballfields at Cooper along with lighting upgrades in the mens and womens restrooms.
Wilson also presented the idea of the city partnering with CACC and Alexander City Schools to resurface the tennis courts at CACC. Wilson said the project was more than $150,000 and CACC interim president Jeff Lynn asked for $40,000 from the city. It would allow residents to use the courts still.
Public works director Gerard Brewer asked for funds to work on the guesthouse at the municipal complex. Brewer and Wilson said the guesthouse can be used to help cut costs on hosting sports tournaments by making the facility available for tournament directors. Currently most tournaments require hotel rooms for directors.
Other funding was requested to save money on alternate bids at the municipal complex. The $9.2 million bid included alternates for landscaping, pavement preservation and striping. Brewer said those projects could be handled by city employees at a savings to the city and bring the cost of the renovation down.
Brewer also requested funds for large welcome signage for U.S. Highway 280. Brewer said it would be similar to the signage constructed on Highway 63 in Ourtown.
Funds were requested to replace the sand spreader in the public works department as the current one is so old parts cannot be found. Brewer said the landfill expansion would cost up to $350,000 in the upcoming year depending on how the U.S. Corps of Engineers rules on wetland mitigation.
Pridgen requested funding for new firewalls and data backup to aid all departments, especially the police department in holding onto footage from body cameras for a longer period of time. Pridgen also supported the Adelia M. Russell Library’s request for five new computers.
The library also requested funds to insulate the ceiling to aid in the load of the HVAC systems which have been replaced on a frequent basis.
Airport manger Jackson Hatton requested funding help with grants for LED lighting and pavement preservation near the refueling area.
All told the capital improvement requests from general fund operations totaled $1.6 million.
No decision has been on what projects will get the go-ahead.