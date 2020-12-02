Pencils will once again be sharpened by City of Alexander City department heads.
The Alexander City City Council instructed leaders of city services to come back with only $1.1 million in capital expenditures. The measure will leave $5.3 million in capital requests that are much needed across the city according to the council and department heads. The council met Monday for an hour-long work session making little progress on a capital budget for fiscal year 2021 because of how dire the projects are until a suggestion came from parks and recreation director Sonny Wilson.
“You tell us you got $5 million in requests and you have to get it down to $2 million,” Wilson said. “If you put all these department heads in a room and shut the door, when we come out, we will be at $2 million. I think we cannot sit through 10 more meetings of this.”
Councilmembers liked the idea of the limited capital spending resting on the department heads.
“I’m OK with that,” council president Buffy Colvin said. “I agree for the department heads to work it out and say this is my bare minimum.”
Wilson admitted it wouldn’t be an easy task, but it is something the department heads have experience with.
“We do it every time on fleet,” Wilson said. “We meet; we argue; we throw stuff. Me and (public works director) Gerard (Brewer) are going to fight. Me and (light and utility director) Ricky (Waller) are going to fight. We are all going to fight because we all want what we want, but when we come out we are together.”
For the 2021 budget, the initial fleet request was $4.5 million. Department heads came together and pared it down.
“I was there for every bit of this,” councilmember Eric Brown said. “There was give and take on this to get it to $1.6 million.”
The limited spending is necessary despite needs as the city is not in a position to borrow money for capital projects due to audits still not being up to date. Four years ago when five of the six current councilmembers took office, audits were years behind. Four years later, audits for 2018 and 2019 are still not done, although a presentation of the 2018 audit is scheduled for Dec. 17. City finance director Sandy Stanbrough said she expects the 2019 audit to be completed by mid-spring 2021 and the 2020 audit some six months later. The lack of current financial audits prevents the city from going to the bond market or getting reasonable terms on loans to bridge the gap.
Councilmembers campaigned four years ago saying issue would be rectified in four years.
“We heard this same thing a year ago (about audits to be caught up soon),” Brown said. “I remember thinking by the time the election rolls around we will be one audit from being on top so we will have something to say. Now we are still two years away. I was thinking finally, but no.”
For the last few years, the city’s general fund budget has been propped up.
“Five years ago we didn’t have the money to shore up the budget,” councilmember Bobby Tapley said. “At that time we borrowed $1 million from electrical. Of that, $500,000 went to the general fund and $500,000 for emergencies. When the previous council took office, we continued that budget for two years straight. So $3 million came out there and we spent another $1 million buying Aprinta. That is $4 million we have taken out electrical funds in the last five years.
“The monies from utilities are set aside so if we have something catastrophic come through here, we have the money to pay for it. If you keep borrowing from Peter to pay Paul, Peter is going to run out of money. That is not an option.”
Tapley went on to say the practice of taking funds from utilities for the general fund is not legally allowed.
Tapley presented a limited capital plan before the discussion of department heads settling the issue.
“On fleet, I know there are a lot of wants on there,” Tapley said. “The only thing I see as the biggest need is the police department needs their three vehicles. That is $153,000.”
Tapley suggested not hiring the new grass cutters and trash “pick-uppers” approved in the operating budget last month to save move on salaries, benefits and equipment. It was understood contracting the service out would cost some, but not likely as much as having employees do the task.
Tapley said the four projects at the Thomas C. Russell Field Airport need to be on the budget. The projects receive the majority of the funding from the federal government and the city would match only 5% of the funding.
“You have grant money there coming in,” Tapley said. “It makes better sense to me if you got to spend money, you have got money coming in.”
Councilmembers also said the airport generates revenue for the city.
An intravenous pump for an ambulance at the Alexander City Fire Department would be paid for from CARES Act monies. New computers for utility meter readers were also suggested as the old units are failing at 10 years old. Other recommendations from Tapley were the sign program as its a federal regulation, a boiler for the parks and recreation department and to go ahead with a LED light replacement in the light department as it saves money.
The gas department would get a GIS antenna to help with location services, funding for valve maintenance and its $50,000 in emergency funding was cut to $25,000
That left about $400,000 which Tapley wanted to go toward sewer projects including a new camera system for inspecting sewer lines as the current one highly prone to repair and needed to cut down on man-hours digging up lines.
Councilmember Chris Brown wanted $50,000 to be appropriated to pickleball courts to go along with $60,000 in funding from the Tallapoosa County Commission.
“If we are using the mindset of free money, we need to consider the pickleball courts,” Brown said. “The county is giving over half of it.”
Brewer agreed with many of Tapley’s suggestions but suggested funding was needed at the inert landfill to continue the expansion project.
“We have trimmed our number at the landfill to $200,000,” Brewer said. “We are too far into this to stop now.”
The council discussed taking up the department head suggested capital budget at its Dec. 21 meeting.
It meets again at 4:30 p.m. Monday before the Christmas parade and holds a work session Dec. 17 for a presentation of the fiscal year 2018 audit.