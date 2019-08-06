An Alexander City daycare has received a prestigious national honor from the National Association for Family Child Care.
Cynthia Edwards, operator of Cynthia Edwards Group Home Child Care/Village Day Care, received her second NAFCC accreditation, a rigorous quality improvement system that uses a set of more than 300 standards to recognize high-quality child-care programs operating in the residence of the child-care professional. In Alabama, almost 11% of licensed family child-care programs have achieved this recognition, considerably higher than the 2% nationwide average.
“I have been working with children for 30 years now,” Edwards said. “I got accredited because I wanted to be at the top of my game. I wanted to know if I could reach that standard because I wanted to offer the best to my children and their parents.”
To earn her second NAFCC accreditation, Edwards went through an extensive self-study, training and quality-improvement process with the support of her mentor, Sylvia Spratling from the Family Child Care Partnerships program administered by Auburn University.
FCCP delivers mentoring, training, technical assistance and financial support to licensed family child-care providers in Alabama seeking to attain national accreditation.
“NAFCC accreditation is recognition of a family child-care provider’s commitment to quality caregiving and to continuous quality improvement,” Auburn FCCP managing director Caroline Martin said. “A provider who attains NAFCC accreditation has reached a high level of professional practice in family child-care giving parents and families the assurance that the program is nationally recognized as such.”