Members of the Alexander City City Council and Mayor Woody Baird were giddy coming out of an executive session at Monday’s council meeting.
It was the third executive session with staff of the Lake Martin Area Economic Development Alliance (LMAEDA) in the month of April. The council finally took some action following Monday’s 50 minute session with LMAEDA’s Chad Odom and Denise Walls. While vague, the action taken by the council will allow an economic development project to move forward.
“Can I get a motion to authorize the mayor to execute a non-binding (letter of intent) that will be redacted because the city council, mayor are under a non-disclosure agreement for a clean water project?” council president Buffy Colvin asked members of the council.
Following the meeting Baird said he is optimistic about the future of Alexander City.
“If we stay the course I think we will be good,” Baird said. “If we move forward we will make progress.”
Colvin said all sorts of things are being discussed in the community but she is like Baird — optimistic.
“I think we are moving in the right direction,” Colvin said. “I think we can all feel and see the city moving in the right direction. I think everybody is talking about things are coming. I think they know before we know.”
Councilmember Chris Brown referred to Odom as a quarterback of team rallying to win a game.
“Chad, you have us in the red zone,” Brown said. “Get us in the end zone and go find the next one.”
The council voted to convey city property back to Russell Lands for $1. Many years ago Russell Lands conveyed the property to the city for $1.
“The property is no longer needed; it is maybe a fifth acre off of Elkahatchee,” Baird said.”It was a repeater station that had been there forever. When we were still using analog communications, there was a tower there with a repeater that helped law enforcement communicate. It also helped the airport communicate. It went offline several years ago. It's sitting there as an eyesore sitting in the woods deteriorating.”
The city will study how to best govern its right of ways especially related to its electrical poles. Legislation passed last year would allow some providers to use city’s right of ways with little oversight. The same legislation allows cities to regulate the right of way if they meet deadlines. The council passed a resolution to meet the deadline Monday but city clerk Amanda Thomas said there is still much work to be done.
“The concern was they were going to be able to put antennas above our current infrastructure and that would cause a safety issue,” Thomas said. “Also they would be able to put poles pretty much wherever they wanted in our right of way.”
Now the city has time to study the issue and come up with a plan to insure the city’s right of way. Thomas said the city would also work with Alabama Power and work out a plan for them to use city right of ways where needed too.
The council also voted to declare some vehicles and equipment as no longer needed as it was no longer being used and to have it removed from the city’s assets to save on insurance.
Baird recognized Benjamin Russell seniors who won scholarships through the Alabama Municipal Electric Authority. Cassiopeia Zahra Childress, Macy McCall Daniel, Robert Spencer Gilliland and Bexley McClellan Knight were awarded $2,500 scholarships from the electric authority.
In other action the Alexander City City Council:
• Approved minutes of the April 5 meeting
• Approved zoning the new Wicker Point annexation as Lake Front Resort District
• Approved amending the sign ordinance
• Approved a resolution designating Colvin as a voting delegate in an upcoming Alabama League of Municipalities convention
• Waived license fees for a Habitat for Humanity project
The next meeting of the Alexander City City Council is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday, May 3.