Buffy Colvin has seen all sides of COVID-19.
If anybody was an expert on the virus, it could be Colvin. As a respiratory therapist, Colvin has treated patients, some of whom she knows in the rooms and intensive care unit of Russell Medical. Colvin has even been treated for COVID-19 herself, spending the night in ICU and two weeks recovering.
If anyone could advocate for the COVID-19 vaccine Colvin could. She used her position as Alexander City City Council president to advocate for having conversations with the appropriate people recently.
“COVID numbers are going up,” Colvin said. “A lot of it is going up because we fell back from what we were doing. Just take care of yourself.”
In addition to masks in group settings and social distancing, Colvin is big on the vaccine, but not because she says so. Colvin said there are better people to have those conversations than her.
“If you are confident enough in your doctor to take care of your heart, your lungs, your diabetes, you should be confident enough to walk in that office and ask him how he feels about that vaccine,” Colvin said. “If you are going to let him take care of your heart, why not let him take care of you with the vaccine?”
Colvin said there is plenty of misinformation floating around and promoted on social media about COVID-19 and the vaccine.
“Don’t listen to what you see on Facebook,” Colvin said. “Don’t listen to what people have to say about it.
“You need to be having that discussion with your medical doctor, somebody who went to school and has a degree in that. Not Google.”
Colvin said the search engine so many use can lead to misdiagnosis of just about anything.
“Google will lead you to cancer, I promise you,” Colvin said. “You can start with a stumped toe and Google will get you to cancer.
“Please have that discussion about the virus, about the vaccine with your physician. Not with me. Not with anybody else. Go talk to your physician about the vaccine. Get the answers from the correct source. Stop using social media as a means to live your life cause we are going to end up in a situation.”
Colvin said failing to listen to those trained to guide everyone through medical situations could lead to a visit with her.
“I don’t think I can go through COVID again,” Colvin said. “I’m just telling you for me. My mom is vaccinated. Please know this is not a game. This is not an act. This is not contract tracing. I don’t want to know where you are at and what you are doing.
“Please know the vaccine is not a cure. It is a vaccine which means you can contract it, but it may mean you contract COVID and not end up on the ventilator. It may mean you contract COVID and don’t have to stay with me at Russell medical.”