The Alexander City City Council will not have a complete budget for fiscal year 2021 until late October at the earliest.
The council has been debating how to fund many capital improvements to projects in utilities and general fund operations. It will not have a budget for capital expenditures until a utility rate study presentation by Jackson Thornton next month, but said at a Thursday work session it will vote on a budget minus capital projects at its first meeting in October. At issue is $1.6 million in requests for capital projects. Mayor Tommy Spraggins and city finance director Sandy Stanbrough conservatively estimated revenues for fiscal year 2021 at just over $29 million. The current expense budget budget includes a 3% percent cost of living raise for all employees and the addition of several employees. After operating expenses, a little more than $400,000 is left for capital expenditures.
“That is not a lot of money to put in capital,” Spraggins said.
The council wanted to leave the revenue estimates conservative despite several months of record breaking sales tax collection. Instead, revenue estimates are coming for 2019 and not 2020 where Alexander City will likely see an additional $1 million in sales tax collection over 2019.
City leaders say projects have been pushed down the road by several administrations due to a lack of funding but hope to have a better picture after an October presentation by Jackson Thornton. The firm was engaged to look at utility rates and will likely make a suggestion for rate increases since the last were enacted 12 years ago.
It creates issues for utilities when trying to cover operating expenses and capital expenditures with a balanced budget. Some councilmembers are fine with borrowing money taking care of capital expenditures and using a utility rate increase to cover the debt payments.
“We are working off 12-year-old finances (on utility information),” councilmember Eric Brown said. “We are trying to spilt hairs here. We have $8 million in capital needs this year (across the general fund and utilities). We can borrow that but it doesn’t get to how to fund next year’s capital needs.”
Brown said city employees are doing a lot with a little.
“We are asking them to do the impossible,” Brown said. “We asking them to do it all for $50. All we are doing is kicking the can down the road.”
The council wants to wait and see the utility rate study presentation before deciding how to handle all capital projects.
“(By approving capital projects before the presentation) we are making decisions for today and not tomorrow,” councilmember Scott Hardy said. “We are not able to look at five, 10, 15 years down the road. We have got to think long term but we don’t have the revenue to do it.”
The rate study would likely only impact utilities and its capital projects. Capital projects at the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex and for public safety and public works would need some other solution.
“We have got to find alternative revenue sources,” Hardy said. “Otherwise this will keep happening.”
The council will likely approve a budget for operating expenses at its Oct. 5 meeting but could make changes during the work session scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m.