All Alexander City employees could see the same retirement benefits after a vote at Tuesday’s council meeting.
The Alexander City City Council has a resolution to provide Tier 1 benefits to Tier 2 plan members of the Retirement System of Alabama (RSA).
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed a Senate Bill 147 last year allowing municipalities, counties, school boards and others who have chosen to participate in retirement options through RSA the option to move Tier 2 employees and all new hires to Tier 1. The other option is to leave things as they are. Any implementation would need to happen before the end of September for it to take effect this year. The deadline for the council to choose between Tier 1 and Tier 2 benefits is September 2021.
The benefit is key when recruiting and retaining employees.
“With Tier 1, an employee can retire with 25 years of service at any age or after age 62 with 10 years of service,” city human resources director Kathy Railey said in January. “Public safety also gets an additional year of retirement credit for every five years of employment.”
Tier 2 was put in place in 2013 when RSA and other pension funds had difficulty with returns. It in effect made employees work longer before being eligible to retire.
“Employees can’t draw retirement benefits until they turn 62 and have to have 10 years of employment,” Railey said.
Currently Tier 1 non-public safety employees contribute 5% of their pay and the city contributes 9.86% Public safety employees contribute 6% but get the additional year of retirement credit for every five years of employment. Under Tier 2 non-public safety employees contribute 6% of their pay and the city contributes 6.65% Public safety employees contribute 7% but can retire at the age of 56 with 10 years of service.
The big difference is the actual retirement check to employees in retirement.
Railey said an employee who made $35,000 after 27 years of service would draw $1,585 a month under Tier 1 and a Tier 2 employee would draw $1,299.
The cost to the city and the employee is different as well. For an employee making $40,000, the employee would contribute $2,000 and year and the city $3,944. For the same employee on Tier 2, the employee contributes $2,400 a year and the city contributes $2,660.
A move to Tier 1 means more costs for the city. Railey informed councilmembers last year estimates are about $87,000 per year to move the current Tier 2 employees to Tier 1.
Tier 2 employees contribute more than Tier 1 employees to their state retirement. Tier 2 employees also have to wait until they are 62 ½ to draw their retirement while Tier 1 employees can draw after 25 years of service.
The council is also set to vote on a request for proposal from DRC Emergency Services to remove debris related to the April 19 storms. An agreement with the Alabama Emergency Management Agency related to the storms is also on the agenda.
The council will hold a work session at 4 p.m. Tuesday before the 5:30 p.m. regular meeting to begin discussing the fiscal year 2021 budget.