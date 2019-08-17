Councilmembers should make quick work of the agenda at Monday’s Alexander City City Council meeting.
The biggest thing on the agenda is the renaming of Sales Office Drive. The road leads from Central Boulevard to the new municipal complex.
The council will also take up awarding a bid to Complete Dewatering Pumps & Solutions of Edgewater, Florida for a 6-inch pump for the waste water department not to exceed $38,955.
They will also consider adopting a transportation plan and consider approving the annual Benjamin Russell homecoming parade.
The council meets at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers of the city criminal justice building.