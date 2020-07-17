If the Alexander City City Council approves an ordinance at its Monday meeting, there will be no new pawn shops, tattoo parlors and certain other types of businesses in the downtown area.
The council will hold a public hearing and take up an ordinance prohibiting certain new businesses from locating in the downtown area. It is the same types of businesses listed under a current moratorium for the last year and half as committees studied the issue.
The ordinance would not allow new vape or tobacco shops; pay-day loans businesses; advance car title loan businesses; check cashing or cash-and-go businesses; liquor or beer package stores; pawn shops, tattoo parlors and arcades in the downtown and historic areas of Alexander City. The ordinance does not mean businesses currently in operation would have to close.
“This does not affect existing businesses,” community development director Al Jones said. “The idea is to not have these types of businesses near churches and schools.”
The ordinance protects the current businesses and allows the same type of business to occupy the location going into the future.
“As long as the function remains the same, it’s OK,” Jones said. “An owner can sell the business and it stay in operation as long as it is the same function.”
The moratorium was for the downtown area but was extended to thoroughfares into the city center after the 18-month study requested by the city council.
The Alexander City Planning and Zoning Commission, Jones, Main Street Alexander City and the Alexander City Chamber of Commerce participated in the study developing the ordinance.
The meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. Monday on the third floor of the Alexander City Police Department.
The Alexander City City Council will also consider:
• Awarding an Alexander City Road Improvement Program (ACRIP) paving bid in the amount of $895,349.33
• Rezoning a piece of property on U.S. Highway 280
• Setting a public hearing to revoke a business license
• Declaring pipe fittings and other supplies surplus
• Authorizing the mayor to execute an Alabama Recycling Fund Grant with the Alabama Department of Environmental Management to purchase a vertical baler
• A resolution defining rights of way maintenance responsibilities at Patriot Point
• Approving a retail beer and retail table wine off-premises license for Patriots on the Corner on Highway 63 South