It’s October, the new fiscal year has just started and Alexander City only has an operating budget.
The Alexander City City Council hopes to put together a capital budget, but it will be after hearing a cost of services study from consultants at Jackson Thornton.
City leaders say capital projects have been pushed down the road by several administrations due to a lack of funding but hope to have a better picture after an Monday’s presentation by Jackson Thornton. The firm was engaged to look at utility rates and will likely make a suggestion for rate increases since the last were enacted 12 years ago.
The lack of increases creates issues for utilities when trying to cover operating expenses and capital expenditures with a balanced budget. Many costs have gone up resulting in budgets not allowing the needed capital projects such as replacing waterlines, paving more roads and purchasing equipment for first responders.
After approving an operating expenses budget at the council’s first October meeting, a little more than $400,000 is left for capital expenditures in the general fund, but more than $2 million in capital requests.
Some councilmembers are fine with borrowing money taking care of capital expenditures and using a utility rate increase to cover the debt payments.
“We are working off 12-year-old finances (on utility information),” councilmember Eric Brown said. “We are trying to spilt hairs here. We have $8 million in capital needs this year (across the general fund and utilities). We can borrow that but it doesn’t get to how to fund next year’s capital needs.”
Councilmembers wanted to wait until the presentation as the capital budget affects decisions by the council for decades to come.
“We are making decisions for today and not tomorrow,” councilmember Scott Hardy said. “We are not able to look at five, 10, 15 years down the road. We have got to think long term but we don’t have the revenue to do it.”
The rate study would likely only only utilities and its capital projects. Capital projects at the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex and for public safety and public works would need some other solution.
“We have got to find alternative revenue sources,” Hardy said. “Otherwise this will keep happening.”
The council is scheduled to hear the Jackson Thornton presentation at 4 p.m. Monday during a city council work session. A regular business meeting of the council follows at 5:30 p.m.