Pay for the mayor of Alexander City and form of government dominated an Alexander City City Council work session Tuesday.
The topic of raising the mayor’s pay came up at last week’s council meeting and caught many off guard, including councilmembers. It is something council president Tim Funderburk said Mayor Tommy Spraggins had no idea would come up. Funderburk said the timing of it was his fault.
“I set this in motion,” Funderburk said. “I did set this in Monday’s agenda. At no time in this process did I mention it to the mayor. I asked (community development director Al Jones) to keep the mayor out of the loop. Mayor Spraggins had nothing to do with it. It fell on me for being on the agenda.”
Funderburk’s resolution raised the mayor’s salary from $45,000 to $80,000 doing away with the $15,000 stipend for utilities superintendent. Currently the mayor’s position is paid a combined $60,000 and has been the same since 2004.
Funderburk said looking back he should have never put the measure on Monday’s agenda.
“Hindsight being 20/20, I should have taken it off the agenda,” Funderburk said. “At the meeting, (councilmember) Chris Brown leaned over to me and said, ‘We need to table this.’”
Funderburk took full responsibility for the lack of transparency and apologized.
“Part of (the council) couldn’t open the resolutions until Monday morning,” Funderburk said. “I hate the way it happened. I should have had more foresight. I should have pushed it back.”
Part of the defense for raising the mayor’s pay is the position hasn’t seen an increase since 2004.
Alexander City Parks and Recreation director Sonny Wilson said the increase didn’t sit well with city employees, many of whom haven’t seen regular raises.
“I don’t know how many pay studies we have paid for and nothing, then one in-house,” Wilson said. “Every city employee didn’t get a raise. We were told the low hanging fruit would be first and administrators would be last. Many of the employees don’t like it.”
Wilson explained when budgets were tight, former Mayor Barbara Young froze raises, including cost of living adjustments, for a few years.
Although the council had an in-depth discussion about the potential for raising the mayor’s salary, there was no clear consensus among all the councilmembers on what they want to do.
Funderburk provided a list of more than 20 Alabama cities with population, mayor’s annual salary, additional salary for mayor for utilities, total city budget and whether or not there was a city manager and his or her pay.
City human resources director Kathy Railey said city administrators used Sylacauga, Talladega, Ozark and Eufaula as comparables for the internal employee pay study. Sylacauga is the only city of those four on Funderburk’s list. Sylacauga has a budget of $16 million and pays the mayor $42,699. It also has a separate utilities manager.
Brown said if those cities were good enough for the employees, they should be used again to study the mayor’s raise.
“We should have used those,” Chris Brown said.
Chris Brown said he would like the council to look at the numbers from Talladega, Ozark and Eufaula.
Council debates basing salary on budget or population
Councilmember Scott Hardy argued comparable pay should be based on budgets.
“I think (the discussion) gets in the weeds when you look at population,” Hardy said. “I think if we are judging it at what the duties are of the mayor, it is logical to look at budgets.”
Funderburk’s list said Alabaster pays its mayor $45,500 but has a city manager making $120,000 and has a population of 30,352. Athens has a population of 22,016 with a budget of $31 million and pays its mayor $65,000. Fairhope has a population of 16,351 and budget of $30 million and will pay its next mayor $85,000 following the August election.
At press time Tuesday evening, it was unknown what utilities the cities provide. Alexander City is one of 11 cities in the Alabama Municipal Electric Authority. It also has water, sewer and gas. It is also unknown at press time what percentage of the budgets utilities account for in the towns.
Councilmember Bobby Tapley argued population should be the point of comparison.
“The position is paid from taxes collected,” Tapley said.
Council talks city manager, form of government
Form of government was also discussed as a way to even out the ebbs and flows with changes in office of mayor.
“We lose every time a new mayor is elected,” councilmember Eric Brown said. “We lose important momentum.”
Eric Brown said new mayoral leadership also costs the city money from changes in priorities especially when projects are already in motion. To combat the loss of money and even out the ebbs and flows, Brown suggested the idea of a city administrator where a set of skills would be defined.
“You are going to hire someone and this is what they do,” Eric Brown said. “Someone may be elected that is at a loss or how to run an organization with 300 employees and have 14,000 citizens — you could say shareholders. That is a hard bill to handle. We can put in some checks and balances.”
Funderburk argued against a city administrator or manager and said pay would increase the talent seeking election.
“Alex City has always had operated under a strong mayor type of government,” Funderburk said. “We depend on people like Jim Nabors to be elected. We have had strong mayors.
“With the salary what it is, we are only going to get the elderly wanting service work. If we want young and ambitious, we need to do something. Yes, we could get a bad one paying $80,000.”
Councilmember Buffy Colvin said she is still undecided on the matter.
“I don’t know if (the mayor’s position) needs a raise,” Colvin said. “I’m sort of on the fence. I’m for it at one moment and against the next. Most of the citizens I spoke with are against it.”
Colvin agrees with the current system momentum is lost with changes in leadership but believes the city’s department heads need to impress their thoughts during leadership changes. She is not for or against a city administrator currently. One thing Colvin does believe is government is the wrong place to acquire wealth.
“If you got into city government for the money, you got into the wrong business,” Colvin said. “I work a full-time job to support my full-time job as a city councilmember.”
Businessman Henry Foy admitted he has been critical of the council and mayor in the past. Tuesday Foy said he was proud of where the city might be going even if he disagrees from time to time.
“I have been watching this city since Don McClellan was mayor,” Foy said. “I think we are closer to being where we want to be than we have ever been even though I don’t necessarily always agree.”
Tier 1 benefits for all city employees?
Spraggins said the council could elect to put city employees in Tier 2 benefits to Tier 1 for $87,000 a year.
Department heads said the difference between the two is large. Tier 2 employees contribute more than Tier 1 employees to their state retirement. Tier 2 employees also have to wait until they are 62 ½ to draw their retirement while Tier 1 employees can draw after 25 years of service.
The next meeting of the Alexander City City Council is at 5:30 p.m. Monday.